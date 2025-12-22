Hornets throw out a new starting lineup with one starter ruled out vs. the Cavaliers

In a few minutes, the Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two weeks. Moments ago, head coach Charles Lee submitted his starting lineup, so let's take a look.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball

LaMelo had a scorching hot return, nailing seven triples in the team's first half win over Atlanta last Thursday. He followed that up with a 3/14 performance in the loss to Detroit. He wasn't available for Charlotte's overtime win in Cleveland a little over a week ago, so it'll be interesting to see how he impacts this one.

G Kon Knueppel

In eight games this month, Knueppel is averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting an absurd 47% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. In five of those contests, he's hit at least four threes. He had 29 in that OT win against the Cavs, going 11/19 from the floor.

G Brandon Miller

Since his return to the floor, Miller has not shot a great ball despite taking good shots. He has seen his three-point percentage increase slightly, and although he's not been super efficient, he's still averaging over 18 a game. It's only a matter of time before he catches fire and returns to form. You have to think that the shoulder is still impacting him in some way.

F Miles Bridges

After a slow start to the season, Bridges has picked things up and has been the Hornets' most consistent player aside from Kon Knueppel. A couple of seasons ago, I said that we may have seen Bridges hit his ceiling, and that appears to be the case, considering he's averaged in the neighborhood of 21, 7, and 6 over the past four years.

C Mason Plumlee

Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Elbow Strain) was ruled out earlier in the day, so that paves the way for Mason Plumlee to get his second start of the season.

The Hornets and Cavaliers will tip things off at roughly 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game live on Peacock.

