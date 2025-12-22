Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will look to bounce back from their blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons and win their second straight over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Can the Hornets get back in the win column? Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Cavaliers 120, Hornets 108

The Hornets already had a pretty stark disadvantage in the paint for this one, but even more so now that Ryan Kalkbrenner has been ruled out. The Cavs are desperate to get back in the win column and can't afford to drop another game to a team that probably won't sniff the playoffs. I can't imagine Charlotte going into Cleveland and winning twice in two weeks. This time around, Donovan Mitchell won't freezing ice cold from the field and will carry the Cavs to a pretty comfortable win.

Zach Roberts: Cavaliers 123, Hornets 111

The Cavaliers are having a weird year, but they're not having a weird enough year to lose to the Hornets twice in the span of a few days. The Hornets are mostly healthy, but they're coming off a dreadful performance, and that does not inspire me to think they can pull off another upset.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 118, Cavaliers 104

Yeah, this is probably ridiculous. Cleveland is 9.5 point favorites!! Still, they are losers of three straight, including one to the Hornets. Cleveland will just be missing Evan Mobley tonight, and the Hornets may struggle against Jarrett Allen with no Ryan Kalkbrenner, but this seems like the type of game the Hornets would win after they dropped Saturday night to the Pistons.

Albert Bottcher: Cavaliers 125, Hornets 107

This is a get-right game for Cleveland if I've ever seen one. They're too good a team to lose as many games as they're losing right now, and with Ryan Kalkbrenner out of the equation, the Hornets are in danger of completely falling apart defensively/on the glass.

The Hornets and Cavaliers will tip things off at roughly 7 p.m. ET. A reminder that tonight's game will be nationally televised on Peacock.

