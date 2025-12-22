How to watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

After winning back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month, the Charlotte Hornets were served a nice piece of humble pie on Saturday in a blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons. Tonight, they'll once again meet up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost three straight — a streak that began with an overtime defeat to Charlotte.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (9-19) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-14)

Date/Time: Monday, December 22nd, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena (19.432)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball (CHA): The Hornets didn't have LaMelo in their overtime win over Cleveland over a week ago, so I'm interested to see how he can impact this one. After an amazing return to the floor, Ball was ice cold against Detroit, finishing with just 8 points on 3/14 shooting. He also fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Is a big bounce-back performance in store?

Donovan Mitchell (CLE): In that loss to the Hornets, Mitchell couldn't hit anything. Charlotte really made him work for his shots, but he also missed some open looks as well. He can't go 6/24 from the field and 1/11 from three or something close to it if the Cavs want to get their revenge.

Despite just taking down the Cavaliers a little over a week ago without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets are nine-point underdogs in this one, where they will have Ball. The over/under is currently sitting at 238.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

