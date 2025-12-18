How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

The Bugs are back in town after a long four-day rest and on the heels of an impressive overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Can the Hornets make it two in a row?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this evening's clash with Atlanta.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (8-18) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-12)

Date/Time: Thursday, December 18th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to Watch

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL): Trae Young was recalled from his practice stint in the G League and is questionable for tonight's game. Even if Young suits up, I'd be surprised to see him have a big night in his first game back. Alexander-Walker has posted some massive outings this season, including four 30-point performances in the last month.

LaMelo Ball (CHA): Like Young, Ball is also questionable, but head coach Charles Lee sounded pretty optimistic about his chances of playing tonight during his media scrum on Wednesday. The Hornets are about to enter a crucial period of the season where Jeff Peterson will be closely evaluating the core. Can Ball help the core to a strong start in that evaluation?

Despite losing four of their last six games, the Hawks are currently favored by 5.5 points for tonight's matchup. Charlotte is coming off an overtime win over Cleveland, where they held the Cavaliers scoreless in the extra frame. The over/under is sitting at 239.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

