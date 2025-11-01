How to watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
After a rough couple of outings this week, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get back on the winning side of things Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but may be a little shorthanded with LaMelo Ball (ankle impingement) currently listed as questionable.
Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (2-3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 1st, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Recent history between the Hornets and Timberwolves
There are few teams in the NBA that the Hornets have dominated, but the T-Wolves are one of them. Charlotte leads the all-time series, 43-25; however, Minnesota did sweep the two-game set a year ago and earned a split the year before. Charlotte lost last year's games by 15 and 21.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Hornets are currently 5.5-point underdogs in this one, which is no surprise considering Brandon Miller is out and LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable. If Ball is unable to play, it's going to put a ton of pressure on Tre Mann to step up and play much better on the offensive end to replace Ball's production. The matchup in the frontcourt of Miles Bridges/Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Julius Randle/Rudy Gobert is one that, on paper, heavily tilts to Minnesota. The over/under is sitting at 230.5.
