All Hornets

How to watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Information for tonight's game between Charlotte and Minnesota.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a rough couple of outings this week, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get back on the winning side of things Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but may be a little shorthanded with LaMelo Ball (ankle impingement) currently listed as questionable.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (2-3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 1st, 6 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Recent history between the Hornets and Timberwolves

There are few teams in the NBA that the Hornets have dominated, but the T-Wolves are one of them. Charlotte leads the all-time series, 43-25; however, Minnesota did sweep the two-game set a year ago and earned a split the year before. Charlotte lost last year's games by 15 and 21.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

The Hornets are currently 5.5-point underdogs in this one, which is no surprise considering Brandon Miller is out and LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable. If Ball is unable to play, it's going to put a ton of pressure on Tre Mann to step up and play much better on the offensive end to replace Ball's production. The matchup in the frontcourt of Miles Bridges/Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Julius Randle/Rudy Gobert is one that, on paper, heavily tilts to Minnesota. The over/under is sitting at 230.5.


Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

LaMelo Ball's ankle injuries continue, status vs. Minnesota is in question

Is it time to panic about the Charlotte Hornets' defense?

The Hornets attempt to put an end to losing slide versus Minnesota

The Hornets unquestionably have two of the biggest steals from the 2025 NBA Draft

How Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner performed in a historic Hornets starting five

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Gameday