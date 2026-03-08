Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Charlotte Hornets are back in action Sunday night, but I'd suggest you squeeze in a midday nap at some point if you want to see the end of this one. The Hornets and Suns won't throw the ball up in the air until 10 p.m. ET.

Will the Hornets start a new winning streak tonight? Here's what our staff sees playing out.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 117, Suns 107

It's my fault for picking the Hornets last time in a game they honestly should've run away with. The Suns are better than the Heat. The Hornets are demoralized after a crushing loss. They're on the road and about as far away from home as possible. This is exactly the type of game they've won on this crazy ride, but it still feels too improbable to pick it that way.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 114, Suns 103

I got Boston wrong, then Miami wrong. Can't catch a break. You know what they say, though: Third time’s the charm, and hopefully the Hornets can turn on the Cupid in Phoenix tonight. They desperately need this win.

That sounds overbearing, but in many ways it's not. Charlotte holds the 14th-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, per Tankathon. It reads much more difficult in certain stretches, however. The Hornets do still play some of the bottom feeders — Sacramento, Memphis, Brooklyn, Indiana, and Portland. They only play each of the latter four once more. They get Sacramento twice.

It's the top-end teams in their final 18 that are scary: Boston, Phoenix, and New York twice, San Antonio, Minnesota, and Detroit once. All this to say…

Detroit, Boston, and New York won't be as meaningful if the Hornets can't beat the Suns of the league along the way to the finish line. No offense, Mark Williams. The sixth seed in the East may as well be up in dust if the Hornets lose tonight. Charlotte bounces back big from their Miami loss and extends their road winning streak to 11 games in a row.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 125, Suns 109

It sounds weird to say, but even with Devin Booker, the Suns just don't have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Hornets. They have the 26th-best scoring offense in the league and are among the worst defensive rebounding teams, allowing teams to get 12.2 second chances per game. This is a game Moussa Diabaté should feast on the offensive glass. Hornets hit 20+ triples and win this one comfortably.