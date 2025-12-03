Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets have the chance to put a disappointing loss in Brooklyn behind them with a matchup against the New York Knicks on deck. A quick trip on the C train will deliver the Hornets to MSG from Brooklyn, and they'll arrive at the station with revenge on the brain.

New York traveled to Charlotte and dismantled the Hornets without breaking a sweat last week, running them out of the gym in a dominant victory. Can the Hornets take down the Knicks tonight? Our score predictions are in.

Matt Alquiza: Knicks 121, Hornets 110

If Charlotte keeps this one close, kudos to them.

The Knicks eviscerated the Hornets in Charlotte last week, dispatching a fully healthy starting five that included LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller, with relative ease. Charlotte will be without Miller (and Tre Mann) tonight, making the job for New York that much easier.

The key for Charlotte to keep the game close tonight lies in transition. New York brought their track shoes down south and ran all over the Spectrum Center in the dominant win. For the Hornets to shock the NBA world and upset the Knicks tonight, they'll need to limit their turnovers and keep New York's high-flying offensive attack ground bound.

Zach Roberts: Knicks 118, Hornets 109

Just when I think the Hornets can win, they lose to the Nets in an ugly, embarrassing showing. That kind of performance does not bode well for this one, because while the Knicks do not have a good defense, the Nets didn’t either. If Charlotte can limit turnovers and get some playmakers back, it could be close, but there's still such a big talent gap that I can’t predict a win.

Ian Black: Knicks 121, Hornets 108

The Hornets have won as many games on the road this season as the Knicks have lost at home, one a piece. The task to take down one of the best teams in the East is a tall one, and the Hornets will be without Brandon Miller and Tre Mann.

Colin Keane: Knicks 128, 102 Hornets

The Knicks are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Expect them to take out their frustrations from that game on the Hornets. In particular, watch for Jalen Brunson to avenge his 6-for-21 dud against Boston with a 30-plus point scoring output against Charlotte. Brunson rarely follows a bad game with anything other than an immediate return to form.

Albert Böttcher: Knicks 115, Hornets101

New York lost last night in Boston, which is actually bad for the Hornets, because they'll be looking to immediately get back on track at home. The Knicks are 10-1 at MSG this season so far, and they'll make it 11-1 tonight.

