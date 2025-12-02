Turnovers doom the Charlotte Hornets in disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets

After back to back wins, the Charlotte Hornets took on the 3-16 Brooklyn Nets in the first of a three game road trip.

Shortly before game time, wing Brandon Miller and guard Tre Mann were downgraded to out, meaning the Hornets would be slightly shorthanded for Monday night's matchup.

For the second game in a row, the Hornets did something they do not typically do, recording less than 30 points in the first quarter. It was a fast start, though, for LaMelo Ball. The guard has struggled since returning from his ankle injury, but in the first quarter tonight the Hornets' star recorded 7 points and 4 assists, helping give the Hornets an early lead.

While the two sides battled in the second quarter, the Nets took control of the end of the half, surging from a 50-39 deficit to tie the game at 59 headed into halftime. It was Michael Porter Jr who helped lead the Nets, as the wing recorded 11 second quarter points on 3/3 from deep.

Porter Jr's dominance carried into the third quarter, as he recorded another 11 points while playing every minute of the quarter.

Trailing by six headed into the fourth quarter, the Hornets needed their offense to work. Over the first three minutes, they went 1-6 from the field, as the Nets pushed their lead up to 8. While Liam McNeeley was able to keep the Hornets in the game, bringing the lead down to three, it was more Michael Porter Jr. He recorded 6 fourth quarter points, and finished the night with 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while shooting 7-11 from three.

The Hornets ended up falling 116-102, a disappointing loss to one of the NBA's worst teams after some momentum from their back-to-back wins.

Tidjane Salaun

After spending some time with the Greensboro Swarm, Tidjane Salaun returned to the Hornets lineup on Monday night. It looked to be one of the best games of Salaun's young career, as the former 6th overall pick recorded 10 points, 4 rebbounds, and a steal on 3-6 shooting from the field.

After an underwhelming first year from the Hornets top selection last season, it's exciting to see him perform well after an extended G-League stint.

