Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

With the season series tied at a game a piece, the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors are set for the rubber match tonight in Scotia Bank Arena.

Both teams have sputtered since their last meeting. Charlotte lost two games in the Big Apple after Saturday night's overtime victory over the Raptors, and Toronto is 1-2 since their season-long nine-game winning streak was snapped in the Queen City.

Our staff at Charlotte Hornets on SI is here to tell you how tonight's game will play out.

Owen O'Connor: Raptors 116, Hornets 109

Coming off a loss last night, the Raptors will look to bounce back against a Hornets team that beat them nearly a week ago. The Hornets will potentially be getting Brandon Miller back after a 2 game absence, however, Collin Sexton is out tonight, which will seriously hurt the Hornets offense.

Albert Böttcher: Raptors 121, Hornets 96

I feel like this one will be really ugly. The Hornets are super shorthanded and will have to rely on heavy minutes from Liam McNeeley, Tidjane Salaün, and Antonio Reeves again. Meanwhile, the Raptors are pretty healthy and have extra motivation, both from last night's close loss to the Lakers and last week's defeat in Charlotte.

Colin Keane: Raptors 120, Hornets 110

Toronto is one of the most well-coached teams in the league this year. Unless the Raptors are afflicted with frigid shooting issues, Darko Rajaković will ensure that his squad takes care of business against a Hornets team that feels 10 points away (no more, no less) from beating playoff teams at every waking moment.

Zach Roberts: Raptors 109, Hornets 99

The Hornets just got a huge, shocking win over the Raptors, probably their biggest win this season. Asking them to do it again fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Nets and another setback vs. the Knicks is just comical. LaMelo Ball should play, but asking him to have two really good games in a row this year also seems a bit comical at this point. Nothing points to a win, especially since the Raptors will be out for revenge.

Matt Alquiza: Raptors 117, Hornets 113

Absurdity abounds when the Hornets and Raptors meet.

The first two games between these two franchises were some of the most fun games the Hornets have played all season, and it's reasonable to expect a third one tonight in Toronto. Charlotte is battered and bruised, limping into the Six for the final contest of a three-game road trip, and the Raptors are liable to have tired legs after a playing 48-minute war against the Lakers less than 24 hours ago.

If nothing else, I expect tonight to be an entertaining contest that inevitably ends with a Raptors victory.

