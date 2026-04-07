The Eastern Conference's eighth-place Charlotte Hornets (43-36) face off against the second-place Boston Celtics (53-25) in their last regular season matchup of the year against each other.

The regular season series is currently tied at one-all, with Charlotte winning 118-89 on March 4th in the first time these teams faced each other in 2025-2026 in Boston. The road team has one each game so far.

How does our Charlotte Hornets on SI Staff see tonight's rubber match playing out?

Owen Watterson: Celtics 112, Hornets 109

I know Charles Lee and the Hornets have to want this one… badly. Without doing deep research, I imagine the last time Charlotte won the season series against Boston was likely in the late 90s or 2000s.

I think the Hornets' want-to-win attitude in this game matters, and I believe it's why Charlotte will keep it close. I'd be willing to put some money on Charles Lee getting a technical foul at some point tonight against his former team, as well. This means way more for the Hornets than Boston, and that'll shine through regardless of the outcome tonight, in my opinion.

The Hornets manage to keep it close thanks to some heroics from their star players, some of which are due for a big game, it feels like (I'm looking at you, Kon!). Despite a heroic effort, I think the Celtics will snatch this one at the death.

Zachary Roberts: Celtics 121, Hornets 106

The Celtics have no one on the injury report. Things can change since they've all but locked in the two seed, but I don't see them resting anyone with a chance to win and lock that spot in. The Hornets need a win here desperately, but it's really tough to envision that. They went into Boston and throttled the Tatum-less Celtics, and then the Brown-less Celtics with Tatum came to Charlotte and throttled the Hornets. I expect more of the latter as the Hornets take a major hit in the playoff seeding race.

Matt Alquiza: Celtics 106, Hornets 111

Tonight will be remembered as the night that Charlotte essentially clinched a top-eight seed and the night that Kon Knueppel put one hand on the Rookie of the Year trophy.

The Hornets and Celtics are a mirror image of each other in terms of play style, and despite Boston’s improved health from the last time these franchises faced off in Bean Town, the result will be the same.

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