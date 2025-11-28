Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

A couple of nights ago, the Charlotte Hornets were dominated by the New York Knicks at home, pushing their losing streak to seven games. Tonight, they'll square off against the Chicago Bulls, looking to get back in the win column for the first time in over two weeks.

Here are our predictions for tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, Bulls 115

I'm not all that confident in this pick, but then again, who would be when you're picking the Hornets this season? Chicago enters this one a little banged up, and while they are still the better team, I think Charlotte puts it together defensively for longer stretches and forces the Bulls into a bunch of three-pointers. You'd think that would play right into the Bulls' hands, considering how well they shoot it and how poorly Charlotte has been defending the three. Not tonight. Give me the Hornets in an intense finish.

Zach Roberts: Bulls 128, Hornets 121

At some point, the Hornets' offense is going to actually play well. It's highly unlikely that LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel both shoot horribly this time. That said, the Bulls are pretty good this season. Josh Giddey has been a revelation, and the Hornets will have trouble guarding him. The Hornets are just not remotely close to a good basketball team, and the Bulls are much closer. Sometimes, that's all that matters. (edited)

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 121, Bulls 108

Fully healthy, the Bulls would probably put up 130 or more points against this Hornets defense. But Chicago has a bunch of questionable key players, and Charlotte needs a win badly to up morale a bit. So why not tonight?

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 116, Bulls 109

Why not? The Hornets have lost 7 straight, and HAVE to be hungry to get back in the win column. Chicago is on a few days' rest after a disappointing loss to the Pelicans, and health is on the Hornets' side for once tonight.

The Hornets and Bulls are slated to tip things off at 7:30 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

