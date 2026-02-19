Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

The Charlotte Hornets, fresh off eight days of rest, look to begin their postseason push on the front end of an all-home back-to-back tonight against the Western Conference’s top-four-seeded Houston Rockets.

Here is how our staff sees this matchup playing out.

Evan Campos : Hornets 105, Rockets 101

Interesting to note that Charlotte has won its first game out of the All-Star break in each of the past eight seasons. To make it nine in a row, it will be a great challenge. Aside from the alleged burner accounts involving Houston’s best player, the Rockets are a legitimate top-seven team in the NBA, ranking top six in offense, defense, and net rating for the season. The glass will obviously decide this one, as Houston retains an absurd 39.9% of available offensive rebounds, the highest rate in 30 seasons of play-by-play data. Ryan Kalkbrenner needs to be big time in this one, guarding Alperen Şengün and being a presence on the defensive boards. Rebounding has been a weakness for him at certain points this season, and he needs to bring it tonight. Ultimately, a great collective defensive effort on Kevin Durant and rock-solid transition defense wins this one close for Charlotte.

Zachary Roberts: Rockets 118, Hornets 105

The Hornets are rested, but they're not healthy. Coby White is out. Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté are suspended. Sure, the Hornets beat the Rockets in Houston, but that team had a very different look than the one that will play tonight. Expect the Rockets to keep them at arm’s length and pull away at the end.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 103, Rockets 101

It needs to be a close game like this for Charlotte to win, as undermanned as they are right now. This will be the second game served of four for Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, and while Coby White’s status isn't confirmed, Head Coach Charles Lee’s Wednesday post-practice lingo doesn't lead one to think White will play tonight. This is the perfect time for Charlotte to catch Houston, though, while Kevin Durant burner account allegations fly all over the internet. I can't imagine the chemistry in that locker room is good right now, whether the rumors are true or not.

Role players like Tre Mann will have to play one of their best games of the year to win. Do that, and Charlotte is absolutely capable, especially if they get massive performances from LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel. Charlotte surprises Houston late in a wire-to-wire contest.

The Hornets and Rockets are slated to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The game can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network.