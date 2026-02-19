Hornets Hit the Floor Thursday Night Looking for Another Statement Win vs. Rockets
In this story:
For a lot of teams, both those that are great and those that are terrible, the post-All-Star part of the regular season is very much not exciting. They simply wait until the playoffs or the offseason inevitably arrive.
But alas, the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets are neither great nor terrible. And even if they were, they've made sure to generate plenty of non-basketball-related news before today's 7pm EST matchup at Spectrum Center.
A look at the injury report will hint at some of those:
Hornets: OUT: Moussa Diabaté & Miles Bridges (Suspension), Coby White (L Calf), Liam McNeeley (L Ankle)
Rockets: OUT: Steven Adams (L Ankle), Fred VanVleet (R ACL), Tristen Newton (G League)
The Hornets will again be without Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges, who have still got three games left on their suspensions stemming from the brawl against the Pistons about a week ago.
A name you'll be happy not to see on the injury report is that of LaMelo Ball. The star guard and offensive centerpiece was involved in a car crash in Uptown Charlotte yesterday, but seemingly sustained no injuries.
Today's opponent: The Houston Rockets (4th in the West)
Houston was already having some problems of their own heading into the All-Star festivities, which we will get into in a second. But on Sunday, hours before the All-Star Game, a completely different and unique issue arose.
Screenshots of messages from private X (aka Twitter) groups made their way onto the social media platform. They included texts from an account allegedly run by Kevin Durant, in which both past and present teammates of the superstar were criticized and insulted.
The emphasis has to be on allegedly there, because even though the circumstances and some of the information conveyed in the texts make it seem possible, there is far from any conclusive evidence that the responsible account actually belongs to Durant.
But there was enough in that story for it to catch fire quickly online, and eventually, a journalist ended up asking "KD" about it during media availability. This was his response:
Key to the game: Don't allow second chances
Durant may be harming the Rockets off the court, but he is keeping them together by himself on it. Still mostly his usual self, he is pouring in 25.8 points per game on admirable efficiency. But apart from him, it's an offensive trainwreck.
Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason are also scoring in the double-digits, but they're doing so both inconsistently and inefficiently. That sounds bad enough, but if they're not getting that, they usually get nothing.
The ACL tear to Fred VanVleet before the start of the season has left the team without its best playmaker and a much-needed scoring option. After the aforementioned names, the next biggest offensive threat would probably be Aaron Holiday or Josh Okogie.
BUT!
Even though they can't make shots and have a very small scoring hierarchy, there is actually one thing the Rockets do well offensively. They rebound the ball a lot. Now, you might say that is a given when you miss as much as they do. And you'd be correct to a certain extent.
Yet none of the teams with similarly bad field goal percentages are even close to rebounding as much as Houston. Even without Steven Adams, who went down a couple of weeks ago, they are getting back 36.7% of their misses.
Led by Moussa Diabate, the Hornets did a great job at securing defensive rebounds in the only other matchup on February 5th. They won the battle on the boards 46-40 en route to a 109-99 victory. With the Frenchman unavailable today, someone else has to step up.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hornets
Rockets
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Amen Thompson
Shooting Guard
Kon Knueppel
Kevin Durant
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Tari Eason
Power Forward
Grant Williams
Jabari Smith Jr.
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Alperen Sengün
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Albert Böttcher is a basketball enthusiast from Germany who has been covering the Hornets for On SI since February of 2024. He's contributed to draft and game day coverage, but also writes in-depth pieces on multiple Hornets-related topics. He also works for the media department of the German basketball club Alba Berlin.