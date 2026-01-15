Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

After falling to the Clippers earlier this week, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to leave town with a win over the Lakers and a split between the two L.A. teams.

Here is how our staff sees this game playing out.

Zach Roberts: Lakers 116, Hornets 112

The Hornets and Lakers appear to be two teams in different standings, but they have the exact same point differential (-0.6) on the season. This will be a whole lot closer than folks think, and a win wouldn't be totally shocking. However, I think Luka Doncic will be too much, and the home-court advantage gives LA a slight edge.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 121, Lakers 117

To this point in the season, these two teams have played similarly, with one difference: one team wins in the clutch, and the other doesn't. In fact, the two teams are 16th and 17th in net rating. The Hornets have been playing their best basketball of the season as of late, while the Lakers have arguably been playing some of their worst. Tomorrow night gives the chance for the Hornets to show who they are right now on a bigger stage, and I think they’ll capitalize.

Austin Leake: Hornets 118, Lakers 108

This feels like a game that could go down to the wire. The Hornets had a rough offensive showing versus the Clippers, but this feels like a better matchup for the Hornets versus a much worse defensive team in the Lakers.

Philip Trapp: Lakers 118, Hornets 111

Charlotte has been competing on this trip, but they still faced a loss against the Clippers on Monday. Across town, the Lakers pose a different kind of problem on their home floor, and the game usually slows down in a way that favors the LA vets late. The Hornets will likely be able to hang tough, but the final few minutes of the game will probably swing it in the Lakers' favor.

The Hornets and Lakers are slated to tip things off at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

