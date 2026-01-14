Kon Knueppel draws Klay Thompson buzz, but Draymond Green sees one key difference

When the Charlotte Hornets took Kon Knueppel fourth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, most around the league felt like it would be a nice fit, putting him in between stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. I'd say a select few expected him to produce the way he has through his first 39 games, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 48%/42%/88% shooting splits.

Because of the red-hot start, particularly from three, he's been drawing comparisons to Klay Thompson. Draymond Green, who spent several years with Thompson with Golden State, gets the player comp, but there's one thing holding him back from fully agreeing with it.

Draymond on Kon Knueppel to Klay Thompson comparisons



“The way he’s shooting the ball you can compare him… I have not seen Kon go guard the other teams best guard.. . I haven’t seen Kon have the competitive fire that Klay has”



(h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/UYLGTB03QZ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 7, 2026

“I’ve seen a lot of people compare Kon to a young Klay Thompson, and I will say, the way he’s shooting the ball… can definitely compare him to a young Klay Thompson. I have not seen Kon go guard the other team’s best guard, which is one of the things that made Klay truly special. And I haven’t seen that Kon has the competitive fire that Klay Thompson has. Klay has more competitive fire than I think anyone I’ve ever played with, including me. It’s out of this world. Obviously, from the game, the size, the shot, yes, there’s a Klay comparison. But if Kon want that real Klay comparison, you’re going to have to go guard the best guards, young fella.”

Competitive fire? Come on, now. Just because Kon isn't this big rah-rah guy who is overly vocal doesn't mean he doesn't have a strong level of competitive fire. In fact, I'd say his desire to win has been infectious, which is why you're seeing better on both ends of the floor more consistently. He's not interested in sitting out for rest or being extremely cautious with an injury. He'll play through pain if he can, whereas others around the league may sit out. Knueppel's defense will improve, and while the Klay-Kon comparison may not be a complete match, it's as close as you're going to get.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Jaren Jackson Jr. mock trade: What would it cost for the Charlotte Hornets to acquire the former DPOY?

For the first time in forever, there's a buzz in the air for the Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton mock trade: Finding a new home for Charlotte Hornets guard

Why trading LaMelo Ball now would make no sense for the Hornets