Charles Barkley Has Come a Long Way From Dissing Charlotte Hornets Fans

Earlier this year, Charles Barkley went viral for an attempted joke at the expense of Charlotte Hornets fans. He joked about them having nothing good to do if they were attending a Hornets-Wizards game in the snow.

But as the team heated up, Barkley began to really like them. He was hype after wins during their impressive nine-game winning streak, and he guaranteed they would make the Play-In. Then, he doubled down and said they would make the playoffs.

His appreciation of the team is now a big part of his fandom this year, and the Hornets decided to honor one of their biggest celebrity supporters in 2025-26. They sent him some gear so he can really support.

ICYMI: we had to show charles some love for his birthday 🔥@hornetsfanshop x @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/qYGafVSrLX — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 23, 2026

Barkley confirmed that he liked what he saw from the Hornets before they went on the hot streak, and the Hornets have now responded by sending the Inside the NBA host a package.

The team sent him a classic Hornets hat, almost like one you'd see a rookie put on when he gets drafted to the team. Fittingly, they also sent Barkley a golf towel, since the other sport he's most known for is golf.

The team also gave him some Pro V golf balls, which prompted a big smile from Barkley. Finally, and perhaps most excitingly, the former Phoenix Suns superstar was gifted a custom Hornets number 34 jersey with his name on it.

Consider Barkley the biggest NBA media supporter of the Hornets right now. That alone marks a major shift for the team. Previously, they'd been the laughingstock of the NBA world, with most of the media criticizing them left and right.

Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance against the Minnesota Timberwolves | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, since they've finally put it all together, the media has taken notice and has been a little kinder to the Hornets. Other than his attempted joke at Hornets fans' expense, he's never been too terribly harsh towards the Hornets, and now he's, as he put it, all-in on the team.

The Hornets may reward his faith. They currently sit in 10th by a half-game, but they have a better point differential than the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers ahead of them in the standings.

They very well could move up into the top half of the Play-In and threaten for a playoff spot outright. Either way, there's certainly a decent chance they make it out of the Play-In and into the first round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade.