Hornets announce starting lineup for clash with the Detroit Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from tipoff against the Pistons in Detroit. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

The Five for the Hive

LaMelo Ball

In his last game, Ball shot 62.5% from the field and 72.7% from three on his way to 28 points. Both percentages were the most efficient of the season for Ball, who is otherwise shooting 39.9% from the field and 31.8% from three this season.

Brandon Miller

The third-year wing has recorded at least one steal in each of his five games since returning from injury, most recently recording three against the Hawks on Thursday’s victory.

Kon Knueppel

The rookie out of Duke is averaging 30 points per game over his last three games. Knueppel’s scoring has come with efficiency beyond his years as well, with shooting splits of 57.9/45.2/100 over those three games.

Miles Bridges

Saturday night’s game will be Bridges’ 452nd of his career with the Hornets, seventh-most in franchise history. Crossing into the top-5 is around the corner for the forward with Gerald Wallace and Bismack Biyombo next on the list with 454 and 457 games played with the franchise, respectively.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The rookie center is converting an impressive 79% of his shots into points on the season. Despite the high efficiency, Kalkbrenner has broken double digits in scoring just twice over his last ten games, perhaps a sign that there is room for a few more shots from him.

Starters for the Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Duncan Robinson

Ausar Thompson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup vs. Detroit Pistons

More help on the way? Hornets drop optimistic update on guard Tre Mann

How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Hornets look to keep stacking wins as they face the top team in the Eastern Conference