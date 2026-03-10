Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Charlotte Hornets (32-33) play their second of a four-game road trip tonight in Portland, Oregon, against the Portland Trailblazers (31-34) at 10:00 PM EST.

Portland is in an eerily similar situation to Charlotte in the West, sitting 10th in the Western Conference standings, and some distance between them and 11th.

This is about gaining another game on those above them in the East and West standings for both teams. How does our Hornets On SI staff see tonight's game playing out?:

Owen Watterson: Hornets 114, Trailblazers 104

This is the most important stretch of the Hornets' entire season, starting tonight against Portland. Especially after the loss to Phoenix.

This is also the second-to-last back-to-back on Charlotte’s schedule — the last of which is a home back-to-back in early April. If the Hornets can take advantage of two lesser teams, Portland tonight, Sacramento tomorrow, they have an early game against the Spurs on Saturday before a seven-game homestand. It will be the Hornets' longest home stand of the entire season so far. If they can give themselves momentum to end the West Coast roadie? We all saw how energetic the Spectrum Center was in a loss Friday night against Miami. The fans will show up. It’s just a matter of seeing if the Hornets will now, too. I'll take the bugs to finally bounce back tonight, but Portland keeps the fatigued, time-zone changed, and sleep-deprived Hornets right within arm's reach.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 109, Trailblazers 100

Is this a must-win game? It kind of feels like it. The Hornets have lost two straight. The Spurs loom on this road trip. Losing 3 out of 4 would be disastrous with how the East is playing right now. Any chance of the six seed or something besides the 10th seed is dwindling, and the Hornets need a win. Fortunately, they're better than the Blazers. They beat them by 16 not too long ago despite not shooting their best. They should win, but I don’t think it'll be handily.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 108, Trailblazers 104

Portland usually doesn't shoot the ball well and racks up a league-high 16.5 turnovers per game. But they're at home coming off a dominant win against Indiana, while the Hornets have hit somewhat of a roadblock. I still believe Charlotte's offensive talent will make the difference in the end, but it might not be as big a win as the Hornets pulled off in the earlier season meeting.