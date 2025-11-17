Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets have lost five of their last six games, including each of their last two. Tonight, they look to get back on track on the road when they take on the Toronto Raptors.

Will it happen? Our staff has submitted their picks for tonight’s game.

3:5

Zach Roberts: Hornets 124, Raptors 121

The Raptors are pretty good this year, and the Hornets have not been. But when healthier, the Hornets are decent. They just played the Bucks really well on the road and then hung much closer than they should've the very next day on a back-to-back against the Thunder, whom they only allowed 109 points to. If LaMelo Ball is back, I think the Hornets will steal an upset on his and Kon Knueppel's backs.

Colin Keane: Hornets 114, Raptors 110

The Raptors are pretty good this year, and the Hornets have not been. But when healthier, the Hornets are decent. They just played the Bucks really well on the road and then hung much closer than they should've the very next day on a back-to-back against the Thunder, whom they only allowed 109 points to. If LaMelo Ball is back, I think the Hornets will steal an upset on his and Kon Knueppel's backs.

Ryan Stano: Hornets 116, Raptors 107

Even with the Hornets dealing with injury problems, Toronto hasn't established an identity yet. With LaMelo Ball back on the court, Charlotte should have enough offense to win the game, even if the defense is still finding its footing. Expect Miles Bridges to be the difference in this one.

Matt Alquiza: Raptors 111, Hornets 103

Toronto is a good basketball team. The depth that the Raptors possess will give the Hornets' second unit challenges, making it tough to predict a win for Charlotte. Things have generally fallen apart for the Hornets after starting hot in first quarters, and tonight will be more of the same.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

LaMelo Ball leads the Charlotte Hornets into Toronto to face the red-hot Raptors

Hornets provide enormous Brandon Miller health update ahead of Raptors game

Takeaways from Antonio Reeves' extended minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Hornets' Kon Knueppel is clearly the NBA Rookie of the Year front-runner so far