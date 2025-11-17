Hornets provide enormous Brandon Miller health update ahead of Raptors game

Charlotte Hornets stud Brandon Miller has been sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation since the end of October, limiting him to just two games played this season. With each passing day, Hornets fans have been fearing the worst about Miller's season, but a Miller update on Monday changed all of that.

Hornets PR released an injury update for November 17, which included a blockbuster reveal on Miller.

Hornets wing Brandon Miller is set to return to basketball activities on Monday

"The Charlotte Hornets today announced the following update regarding guard Brandon Miller," Miguel Ramirez wrote. "Miller, recovering from a left shoulder subluxation, has returned to basketball activity. The team will continue to evaluate Miller and updates on his return to game action will be provided as appropriate."

A return to basketball activities for Miller! Huge! In an adjacent report, the Hornets' PR announced that the team had assigned Miller to the G League Greensboro Swarm for practice on Monday.

OFFICIAL: @hornets have assigned guard Brandon Miller to the @greensboroswarm for practice today. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 17, 2025

As the Hornets look to avoid a three-game losing streak with a win in Toronto on Monday night, Charlotte fans are sure to be excited over this Miller news, regardless of what happens in the Raptors game.

Pretty soon, Hornets fans will get to see the vision of the team's future playing out before their eyes: Miller and Kon Knueppel operating as dual wings giving defenses endless headaches in the process.

Indeed, Knueppel's red-hot start to his career has made Hornets fans -- in an unexpected way -- even more excited about Miller's potential. What could this team look like with two elite scorers on the wing in the years to come?

With all due respect to LaMelo Ball, Charlotte's franchise outlook is already shifting towards a Knueppel-Miller sort of narrative; if Miller can stay healthy, of course.

Hornets ATO - Stack Ram 2 Chase



Tre Mann creates the initial advantage, but Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller do an excellent job playing off the catch + building the advantage - eventually leading to a corner 3 pic.twitter.com/kXueATrIUz — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) October 23, 2025

What was so deflating about Miller's early-season injury in October was that he only played 27 games last season due to a wrist injury. News of his return to basketball activities has put to rest fears (at least momentarily) that Miller could be turning into another young star plagued by durability issues (see: LaMelo).

What also made Miller's shoulder problem frustrating was that he looked awesome in Charlotte's Opening Night win over the Nets, dropping a team-high 25 points to go along with seven assists.

Well, it sounds like the former No. 2 overall pick will be back in action sooner rather than later, and the Hornets' season suddenly feels electric again.

