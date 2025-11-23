Starting lineup for Sunday's clash between the Hornets and Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from tipoff against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Both teams have turned in their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

The Five for the Hive

Collin Sexton

With Ball once again out of the lineup, much of the downhill pressure and playmaking duties will fall onto Sexton’s shoulders. With Defensive Player of the Year Dyson Daniels suiting up for the opposition, focus will be paramount for the eighth-year guard.

Sion James

Among rookies with at least 100 minutes played this season, James ranks first in three-point percentage at 43.8%. With Ball and Miller out of the lineup, the gravity created by such shooting will be important to opening things up for the rest of the lineup.

Kon Knueppel

No rookie is scoring at a better clip than Knueppel’s 18.8 points per game. The Hornets will need him to continue to perform ahead of schedule if the current five-game losing streak is to be snapped.

Miles Bridges

The veteran forward is averaging a career-high 22.1 points per game this season in 34.9 minutes per game. Despite the high, a career-low 42.2% from the field suggests there is room for improvement in the shot selection department.

Mason Plumlee

With Kalkbrenner unavailable due to injury, the 13th-year center Plumlee will step in to fill the anchor’s shoes. Plumlee has yet to record more than 12 minutes in a game this season, a number sure to be topped this evening.

Starters for the Jazz

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dyson Daniels

Zaccharie Risacher

Jalen Johnson

Onyeka Okongwu

