NBA insider floats bonkers LaMelo Ball trade idea that helps no one

LaMelo Ball finds himself in trade rumors yet again, this time after reports that the Charlotte Hornets guard is frustrated with the team. Ja Morant is also in trade rumors after he called out his coaches and generally seems unhappy with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Why not just swap the two? According to the Trade Machine on Spotrac, a one-to-one trade would work. The salaries fit, and no other players need to be included. This is the sort of deal that NBA insider Kevin Pelton has pitched.

🎙️ @kpelton: "Why not Ja Morant for LaMelo Ball? Let's call it in and at least have new problems. It's the Zoomer generation version of when Russell Westbrook and John Wall got traded for each other when both teams were in difficult spots with those star point guards..." 🤨 pic.twitter.com/1OVCy1jZCu — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 21, 2025

Pelton said, "Why not Ja Morant for LaMelo Ball? Let's call it in and at least have new problems. It's the Zoomer generation version of when Russell Westbrook and John Wall got traded for each other when both teams were in difficult spots with those respective star point guards."

Who says no? Probably the Hornets. And the Grizzlies. This helps exactly no one. If the Hornets are moving off their 24-year-old franchise point guard, it's not to add a 26-year-old franchise point guard. The Grizzlies would get the "better" end of the stick, but Ball has question marks.

If the Hornets are going to move on from Ball, it's probably to recoup assets and get out from under his contract. So why would they take on almost $90 million for Morant and get no assets in return? And if the Grizzlies don't love Morant's contract, why would they trade for the three years and $130 million Ball has left?

Neither team fixes its problems here, either. The Hornets need shooting. They brought in players to provide spacing for Ball and Brandon Miller, but Morant does not shoot well from distance. He's also a high-flyer who plays above the rim, like Miles Bridges, and the shelf life on that is smaller.

For the Grizzlies, if they're serious about tearing it down after starting 5-11 in the West, then adding an expensive guard and a high-profile player to the mix doesn't make any sense. The Grizzlies would probably have to add picks to convince Charlotte to take on Morant, but it's hard to see the Grizzlies wanting this, either.

Brian Windhorst noted that it's a tough market for both players since teams don't need guards and each has their own set of issues, but trading them for one another would not be wise for anyone involved.

