Starting Lineups Revealed for Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

We've got a massive one tonight in Uptown as the Charlotte Hornets take on the New York Knicks. With a win, the Hornets will extend their winning streak to five and be a season-high five games above .500.

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The first five for the Hive

LaMelo Ball - Melo has now posted four straight games of 20+ points and has hit an insane 13 triples over his last two outings. The Hornets' star guard is heating up at the right time.

Kon Knueppel - The Rookie of the Year favorite has not shot it well in the last two games, but he hasn't needed to, as the Hornets have won by 23 and 44. They will absolutely need his A-game tonight for a chance to spring the upset.

Brandon Miller - In 11 games this month, Miller is averaging 17.5 points per game on 45% shooting, including knocking down 43% of his three-pointers.

Miles Bridges - The scoring hasn't been there for Bridges lately, but he's done a much better job with shot selection and understanding his role, taking just eight shots in each of the last three games.

Moussa Diabaté - Moussa has really heated up, averaging 14 points and 12.5 rebounds over his last two games. He'll have a stiff test tonight against KAT, and that battle could end up being what decides this game.

The first five for the Knicks

Jalen Brunson - Containing Brunson and limiting him from having a big night is going to be key tonight for Charlotte. In the two matchups earlier this season, he had 26 and 33.

Josh Hart - Just a few games ago, Hart had a near-perfect night, hitting 12-of-13 shots from the field en route to a 33-point performance. That did, however, come against the lowly Indiana Pacers.

Mikal Bridges - It's been a somewhat disappointing season for Bridges. Yes, the shooting percentages are still in good shape, but the Knicks probably expected more than the 14.7 he's averaged this year.

OG Anunoby - He cleaned things up on Tuesday against New Orleans, but in the two previous games, OG turned the ball over four times each. Something to keep an eye on tonight.

Karl-Anthony Towns - KAT has been on a tear this month, notching 21.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor and 34% from three.

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