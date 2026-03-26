Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets (38-34) play their second of three regular-season matchups against the New York Knicks (48-25) tonight at the Spectrum Center in Uptown.

Both of these teams are on fire -- Charlotte has won its last four, and the Knicks have won their last seven.

How does our Charlotte Hornets on SI Staff see tonight's game playing out?

Owen Watterson: Hornets 109, Knicks 105

This game is a coin flip to me. Both Charlotte and New York are on fire right now — New York is 8-2 in their last ten games… Charlotte is 7-3. My confidence in this pick certainly isn't helped by the beating Charlotte took from the Knicks the last time they played in Charlotte. That was in the NBA Cup group stages a long time ago, though. That loss was a turning point in the Hornets season, and it's a loss that this Charlotte squad undoubtedly hasn't forgotten. This one will be fun, and the Spectrum Center is likely to see its tenth consecutive sellout. First time in the arena's history.

I think Charlotte has revenge on the mind tonight. Their blowout win on Wednesday against Sacramento tells me their head is in the right place competitively, too. Not looking ahead, but fully focused on the task at hand. I expect some more of the same in Uptown Charlotte tonight. Hornets upset the Knicks at home to keep their win streak and playoff push alive and well.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 120, Knicks 113

Both teams are coming in hot; it's the battle of the two longest winning streaks in the East! I'm not concerned about LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel getting theirs. The two things I'm looking out for: Can Brandon Miller put up an efficient 20+ points? And will the Hornets be able to punish the Knicks' shortened rotation? I'm not sure about the first one, but I'll say yes to the latter, and that will be enough to earn a very important victory in the play-in race.

Zachary Roberts: Knicks 121, Hornets 117

Call me a pessimist, but I'm just not quite convinced the Hornets can keep beating good teams like this. Not that the Hornets aren't good, but these are the Knicks we're talking about. I expect it to be close, but that's kind of Charlotte's Kryptonite. They struggle in crunch time, especially with the top teams. They'll get whatever they want on offense while targeting Karl-Anthony Towns, but they'll also have trouble defending the Knicks. It should be a barn-burner.

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