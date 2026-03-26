Breaking Down the Key Matchup for the Hornets' Biggest Game in Four Years

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets (38-34) will play what is, without question their most important game of the last half-decade as they welcome in the red-hot New York Knicks (48-25).

New York has been a streaky team this season, but has taken full advantage of a soft spot in the schedule, winning seven straight with six of those wins coming against the Jazz, Pacers (2x), Nets, Wizards, and Pelicans. When playing teams that are in position for the postseason, they have won just four of their last seven meetings against such foes.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have won the first four games of the seven-game homestand, winning by an average of 28.7 points per game.

The Knicks have won both meetings with the Hornets this season, but that came all the way back in late November and early December, well before the Hornets found their buzzsaw lineup and were fully healthy. In the first game, Ryan Kalkbrenner started at center over Moussa Diabaté, and in the second game, Charlotte was without Brandon Miller.

Key matchup: Moussa Diabaté vs. Karl-Anthony Towns

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) reacts to chatter from Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) on the bench during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both of these teams thrive on second-chance opportunities, largely created by their centers. Diabaté is averaging 3.8 offensive rebounds per game while Towns is averaging 3.1. Whoever can do a better job of keeping possessions alive and finding shooters on the perimeter will likely be the team that wins this game. Charlotte is third in three-point field goal percentage in the entire NBA, and New York is right behind them in fourth. These two are also similar when it comes to defending the three, as each allows their opponents to make 35% of their attempts from downtown.

Diabaté has been extremely impactful in Charlotte’s last two games, averaging 14 points and 12.5 rebounds, and even did some good things in the matchup against Orlando, drawing several fouls from Goga Bitadze.

Projected starting lineups

Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabaté

New York: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury report

Charlotte: Pat Cannaughton (QUESTIONABLE - illness), Tidjane Salaün (OUT - calf)

New York: Miles McBride (OUT - Pelvic core muscle, surgery), Landry Shamet (OUT - knee)

The Hornets and Knicks will tip things off at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET in what will likely be the team's tenth straight sellout.

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