The Three Play-In Scenarios for the Charlotte Hornets Heading Into Game 82

It's here, the final day of the 2025-26 regular season. At this time, we do know that the Charlotte Hornets are locked into a 9/10 matchup with the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. What we don't know is where that game will be played, which will be determined at approximately 8:30 p.m. tonight.

So, here are the three scenarios...

Scenario 1: Hornets beat Knicks

The Hornets control their own destiny heading into tonight's game, as far as the No. 9 seed is concerned. They beat the Knicks, who are sitting virtually everyone, and they'll be hosting Miami on Wednesday night.

Scenario 2: Hornets lose, Heat beat Hawks

This is the only way the Hornets can't host the 9/10 game. And if we're being honest, it would be one of the most disappointing outcomes in recent memory for this franchise. It's been forever since the Bugs have hosted a postseason game, and everything is lined up perfectly for them to do so. They just have to take care of New York's 'B' squad. If they don't, their destiny falls into Miami's hands.

Scenario 3: Hornets lose, Heat lose

Basically, if the Heat lose, it doesn't matter. Charlotte will host. Obviously, both games will be going on at the same exact time, so neither team will know what's going on unless they have someone scoreboard watching on the bench. If you're a Hornets fan, don't even bother checking the score of the Heat-Hawks game unless the Hornets game is closer than it should be or is in doubt.

Charlotte vs. Miami this season

The Heat won three of the four matchups in the regular season, two of which came before the Hornets were fully healthy and playing this five-man lineup that has been incredible, leading to this unthinkable turnaround. In the two games they've played with that lineup, the Hornets lost a back-and-forth game that got away from them in the final minute, dropping by eight, and then blew out the Heat by 30 just eleven days later.

The Hornets and Knicks are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can view the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ. The Heat and Hawks will also tip things off at 6 p.m. in South Beach.

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