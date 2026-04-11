Three Takeaways From the Charlotte Hornets Loss to the Detroit Pistons

After a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action at the Spectrum Center against the #1 seeded Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons would have health on their side for the first time in weeks, with superstar and MVP candidate Cade Cunningham playing his second game since returning from a collapsed lung earlier in the season. The Pistons managed to stay afloat without Cunningham, and will now receive the boost of one of the league's premier players in what is sure to be an excellent playoff run.

On the other side, the Hornets would have their regular rotation fully healthy, and it was set to be a matchup between two of the league's best teams since the 2026 calendar year began.

Although the game was back-and-forth for the first three quarters, the Pistons but together a strong final frame, eventually taking home a 118-100 win over the Hornets, ending Charlotte's chances of getting out of the bottom four of the East and clinching a playoff spot.

Seven more games of this, please?

Though neither team was really tipping their hand on their playstyle against the other, it's obvious that there needs to be seven more games of Pistons vs Hornets ball. Each matchup since the Hornets turned their season around has provided excellent basketball, with two teams who seemingly get into tussles at least once a quarter.

Ball vs Cunningham, Diabate vs Duren, and two Coach of the Year candidates in JB Bickerstaff and Charles Lee. Who would not want to see a seven game series of this?

LaMelo Ball is white-hot

Any early season questions about LaMelo Ball's playstyle and ability to win have been shut down by his last couple weeks of basketball.

Ball poured in his third-straight 25+ point game, and although the team lost, the guard has made an excellent case for receiving his first All-NBA selection this season. He's been playing some of the best basketball of his career lately, and it's been reflected in the Hornets record.

Could LaMelo be this year's Tyrese Haliburton if the Hornets are to make the playoffs? We'll see...

The Fourth Quarter

As great as the first three quarters were tonight, the fourth quarter really disrupts any positives (above) from this game. The Pistons entered the fourth quarter leading by just three points, and they started off the period on a 19-2 run that gave them a 19 point lead with a little under six minutes to go.

The Hornets were never able to get themselves back in the ballgame, and the disastrous period was the deciding factor on the night.

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