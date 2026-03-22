After winning six straight games, the Charlotte Hornets lost three of five, dropping them back to .500 follwing a 16-3 stretch that saw them go from 16-28 to 32-31. It was a disappointing stretch of games from a team who had dominated the league for months prior, made even more disappointing given the fact that the postseason was approaching.

On Saturday, the Hornets blewout the Grizzlies 124 to 101 to win their third straight game, just the third time this season that the team has had a winning streak of three games or longer. All of a sudden, that "lost three of five" turns into "the Hornets have won five of their last six, and 20 of their last 26."

The Hornets are ready for the postseason

For the first time since the 2021-22 season, and the second time since the 2016-17 season, the Charlotte Hornets are three games over .500. They've compiled one of the best in-season turnarounds of the 2020s, turning a team widely viewed to be in the top of the lottery to one that, in all likelihood, will be playing meaningful April basketball.

After winning just 19 games a year ago, 21 the year before that, and 27 the year before that, the Hornets have won 37 games with eleven games to go. The road to 40 wins is not easy, though, as the Hornets will need to face New York and Boston twice, Phoenix, Minnesota, Detroit, and Philadelphia to cap off their season.

That being said, they also will take on Sacramento, Indiana, and Brooklyn, three of the four teams at the very top of the draft lottery.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are rounding into form

Coming into tonight, LaMelo Ball has averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.5% from three over his last four games. The Hornets franchise star has played a career-low 27.6 minutes per night, but it's translated into his first 60+ game season since his sophomore year, and the second of his entire career.

Ball recorded 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and hit 7 threes in the Hornets win.

As for Brandon Miller, the Hornets star has continued his stellar third season, recording 22 points on 8-12 from the field and 5-9 from three in the victory. Miller has averaged 20.4 points on the season, shooting a career-high 38.5% from deep.

The tandem of Ball and Miller has been the face of the Hornets franchise, and they will likely get their chance to shine under the bright lights.

The fanbase is ready for the postseason

For the eighth-straight game, the Hornets have sold out the Spectrum Center with a crowd of 19,487.

With tonight's sellout crowd of 19,487, the @hornets have now sold out eight-straight games at @spectrumcenter.



It is the 18th sellout of the year at @spectrumcenter. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 22, 2026

It's the eighteenth time this has happened this season, both being franchise records for the squad. As I wrote before the season, the Charlotte fanbase deserves playoff basketball more than any other team in the sport. If playoff basketball were to be brought to Charlotte, it would get nationally recognized as one of the best atmospheres in the sport.

We are knocking on that door right now.

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