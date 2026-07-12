Grading the Hornets' Rookies Performance in the Loss to New Orleans

And to think it all started so positively. Charlotte appeared ready to move to 2-0 in Summer League play, only to watch a double-figure lead crumble within moments late in the fourth quarter.

The day was a disappointment in more ways than one with the Hornets getting minimal contributions from their first-round rookies.

Hannes Steinbach: C

Talks of him being a double-double machine are now on hold, at least until Sunday’s game with the Celtics. Against Orlando, Steinbach seemed at home adjusting to the NBA’s physical style. However, against New Orleans, he seemingly couldn’t rise to the challenge. The 14th pick from the 2026 NBA draft managed only seven points on 2-5 shooting, grabbing six rebounds. It was a significant drop off from his 15 and 11 point performance in the opener. Later he admitted the Pelicans style of play got to him.

“This game seemed like a little bit tougher to get going,” he admitted when asked what was the difference this time around. “I think they were just doing a pretty good job boxing me out, and I just didn't get in the right spots this time.”

Like most rookies, the challenge for Steinbach going forward won’t only be playing at a high level. It will also be doing it on a nightly basis with no drop offs in between.

Christian Anderson: C

I’ll give Anderson credit, he didn’t quit. The 18th overall pick from the 2026 NBA draft had a tough first outing, shooting 2-11 in the 86-74 win over Orlando, and finishing with just six points. This time around, he ended up shooting 5-14, scoring 12 points. It’s not a dramatic difference but it shows the kid has fight. Afterwards, he sounded much happier with his play the second time around.

“Yeah, I think I made improvements,” he said. “Just, you know, just keep trusting. I know I'm not going to (make) every single shot. (I) just keep making an impact on both ends of the floor.”

Now the biggest concern is the fact the 6-1 point guard finished with as many assists as I did while I watched the game from the stands. Yes, the guy who is responsible for helping set up the offense, had none for the entire game in almost 28 minutes of action. Simply put, that is not good. That’s the equivalent of your main big ending up with zero boards. It also doesn't help matters when you end up with three turnovers. Improvements in these departments have to be made.

As they say, there’s always tomorrow. And tomorrow is in fact, today.

It will be another chance for these rookies to get it right.

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