Hornets Coach Charles Lee Provides Positive Update on Brandon Miller

As the Charlotte Hornets got off to a 3-7 start, the sky seemed like it was literally falling. Coby White returned from injury and has shot the ball extremely poorly. Naz Reid seemed like he didn't want to be in Charlotte. Kon Knueppel returned from injury for six minutes before going down again.

Even Brandon Miller, who was sometimes the lone bright spot, got hurt. It all came to a head before a contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers that most expected the Hornets to lose by a wide margin, especially without Miller.

Then, the tide began to turn. The Hornets got out to a 33-point lead against the Cavaliers. They nearly blew it, as Cleveland got it down to eight points with plenty of time to come all the way back, but the Hornets held them off.

It was a stunning win, and the good news didn't end there. Charles Lee, after the win, shared an update on Miller. Unlike Knueppel, Miller is not expected to be out for very long.

🎙️ Charles Lee on Brandon Miller: "I don't think this is gonna be something that takes a while. He's already shown some progress since Friday night's game... I don't think it's gonna be a long term thing. We'll keep evaluating him and every day he's feeling a little bit better." — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 10, 2026

"I don't think this is gonna be something that takes a while. He's already shown some progress since Friday night's game... I don't think it's gonna be a long-term thing. We'll keep evaluating him, and every day he's feeling a little bit better," Lee revealed.

Now, this probably won't give Hornets fans much confidence. They've seen plenty of injury updates about players who weren't expected to be out for a ton of time, only for the Hornets to keep reevaluating in two weeks' time. See the Knueppel update for an example. He might be out for a very long time.

But for now, this is good news. Miller will probably miss a couple more games, but it doesn't look like the Hornets are gearing up for a lengthy absence. They are expecting Miller back much quicker than Knueppel.

While the Hornets did play significantly better without him on the floor, they need their star wing back in action. If nothing else, he needs to continue developing into a franchise face and a first-option player, something that was clearly a work-in-progress during the first 10 games of the season.

The Hornets are now 4-7 and trying to climb back into the Eastern Conference Play-In race. They'll need Miller back soon if that's to actually happen.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets