Hornets Free Agent Big Board: Ranking Charlotte's Potential FA Targets

LaMelo Ball is gone. Josh Green is, too. Miles Bridges is no longer on the roster, either. The Charlotte Hornets have already undergone some significant changes, and free agency hasn't even begun yet.

GM Jeff Peterson says that anything is on the table this summer, which is obviously true after two shocking blockbuster deals. Could he have a wild free agency up his sleeve? It's possible, and if so, here are the targets the Hornets should consider.

Russell Westbrook

The Hornets need guard depth now, and most importantly, they need facilitation. Russell Westbrook is elite at that. The only reason he's still so low is that he's ancient, and he's a really bad shooter. The spacing would suffer, but the ball would find open shooters frequently.

Luke Kennard

The Hornets obviously want more shooting, so why not go get Luke Kennard? Why not complete the Infinity Gauntlet of sharpshooters who went to Duke? The local fans would love seeing Kon Knueppel followed by Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, and even Sion James (who doesn't fit the archetype but went to Duke).

Anfernee Simons

Even after bringing in Grayson Allen, the backcourt remains thin, and Anfernee Simons is the type of impactful guard that would be excellent coming off the bench. Despite bouncing around and playing for some bad teams, Simons had a 3.0 net rating last year.

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga has always been an interesting target, in my opinion. He didn't take off with a change of scenery, but he's still not even 24. He'd fit right in with the Hornets at that age, and he is a really good defender. The Hornets need more good defenders.

Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is one of the top free agent guards on the market. The only problem is that he's a restricted free agent. The Hornets would either have to do a sign-and-trade, which may make sense with a bloated frontcourt, or outbid the Los Angeles Clippers. The former is more plausible with Charlotte's cap situation.

Walker Kessler

As mentioned, the frontcourt is a little stuffed right now, but imagine Walker Kessler in a Hornets uniform. He would finally bring the size and rim protection the Hornets have coveted. The Hornets would need to do another sign-and-trade, but Kessler would be well worth the cost.

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