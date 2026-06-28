Jeff Peterson Says the Hornets Will 'Look at Everything' This Summer

Continue to be patient or make a splash and contend for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference?

That's the conversation Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson and the rest of the front office have to sort through.

The initial reaction to the trade of LaMelo Ball is that this was the first step of a mini-rebuild within the rebuild, but it doesn't have to be. The Hornets still have enough talent on the roster to build on their 44-win campaign, but they can't afford to sit on their hands and do virtually nothing.

They have a $40M trade exception to use, but also have the flexibility to make other trades and sign some key free agents.

When asked about the level of aggressiveness the team will have in free agency, Peterson gave his typical indirect response. This was before the Ball trade news broke, for what it's worth.

“Yeah, I think we got to look at everything. Right now, my job, of course, is to do what’s best for the organization. So, if there is a move that can be made that helps us continue to take a step forward, absolutely, we’re going to look at it," he stated. "I said it before, I just want to be disciplined with our approach in terms of the assets that we do have. I feel like we’ve been pretty strategic in gathering them, so again, just figuring out what that’s going to look like moving forward. You guys know me by now. I’m always going to look at what I can do to continue to make the organization better in the short and long term.”

Hornets current roster + where they could add

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) at pregame warm ups against the Miami Heat during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

PG: Coby White, Christian Anderson

SG: Kon Knueppel, Sion James

SF: Brandon Miller, Liam McNeeley

PF: Naz Reid, Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaün

C: Moussa Diabaté, Hannes Steinbach, Ryan Kalkbrenner

With the LaMelo trade and the additions of Naz Reid and Hannes Steinbach, the Hornets have pretty much flipped their area of need.

They addressed the frontcourt, but now need help at both guard spots. I'd expect Coby White to still be the starter, but adding a veteran who can facilitate has to be on Peterson's mind. Christian Anderson could get some burn, but having him as the No. 2 option is not ideal.

Having Sion James and Liam McNeeley as the primary backups at the two and three? Also not ideal. If, for whatever reason, the Hornets decide not to trade Miles Bridges, maybe he plays more at the three as Miller's backup.

There are a million ways this all shakes out, but the Hornets definitely need to add another ballhandler and two more shooters to the mix, perhaps one being a 3&D guy since Josh Green is no longer here.

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