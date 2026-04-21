1 Realistic Trade the Charlotte Hornets Could Make For Bam Adebayo

The Charlotte Hornets and Bam Adebayo don't have bad blood, per se, but it's certainly not the most friendly relationship. The longtime Miami Heat star, though, would make an excellent addition to Charlotte's roster as they continue ascending the East. Meanwhile, the Heat are at a crossroads. Could a trade be in everyone's best interest?

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "I wonder if [the Heat and Hornets] are the answers to each other's problems... is Bam Adebayo on the table?



🎙️ @ZachLowe_NBA: "He'd be so good [in Charlotte]... oh my god." pic.twitter.com/3QMlvof9nZ — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) April 20, 2026

As for the idea, it's one Bill Simmons floated. In that same podcast segment, Zach Lowe's eyes literally lit up when Simmons threw out the idea of Adebayo, who spent a lot of his childhood in Pinetown, NC, joining the Hornets.

It wouldn't be the first trade bringing in a local legend from an Eastern Conference foe to join the Hornets, as Charlotte moved for Coby White at the deadline just a couple of months ago.

Similarly, Adebayo fills a need as White did. He would add veteran leadership, playoff experience, defensive acumen in the paint, and physicality. He doesn't have size, but a frontcourt of Adebayo and Moussa Diabaté is significantly bigger and stronger than the one with Miles Bridges and Diabaté.

It would cost a lot. For one thing, Adebayo is a very good player. His 111.0 defensive rating would've been one of the better marks for the Hornets this year, and his 117.1 offensive rating would be just below Bridges on the Hornets. His net rating would've been just a hair below Kon Knueppel.

But he's also a big piece of who the Heat are. They won't move off him for nothing, and they may need to be enticed to send him to a division rival like the Hornets. Fortunately, Charlotte does have a war chest, and there are a few players they can part with to try and get Adebayo in town.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Charlotte Hornets forward center Moussa Diabate (14) tip off | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Financially, Charlotte is pretty restricted here. To take on Adebayo's remaining two years and $110 million, they'd have to package Bridges, Grant Williams, and Tre Mann. Among them, Williams might be the most impactful loss. Any other deal would include someone either too inexpensive or way too important to the Hornets, and they'd probably say no.

That alone won't get it done, though. Adding the 2027 first-round pick the Heat sent over in the Terry Rozier trade would really sweeten the pot, as it would give the Heat control of all their first-round picks.

They would likely also need to throw in a few second-round picks to make it all worthwhile, because the Heat would be committing to a rebuild if they move on from Adebayo. A 2027 second-rounder from New Orleans and a 2029 second-rounder via Atlanta might be enough.

Mock trade | Spotrac

Now, this would make extending Brandon Miller and re-signing Coby White more difficult. Is a "Core Four" of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Bam Adebayo better than the current core plus Coby White, Miles Bridges, and Grant Williams as depth?

Having Adebayo would be nice, but it might come at too steep a cost. Plus, he's 29, much older than anyone else on the roster. He is also only under contract for two years, and he'd likely be too difficult to re-sign after that.

Charlotte wouldn't be closing the window after two years, but they'd be restricting the widest opening of said window to two seasons. They have the assets otherwise to continue competing, but is it worth going all-in for two years right now?

That would be a difficult sell, and it's one Jeff Peterson is unlikely to really look at. The same goes for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, so don't expect a blockbuster like this, even if it would improve the team.

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