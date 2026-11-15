Hornets vs. Clippers Full Game Preview, Score Predictions

Most of the time, it’s hard to say a game this early in the season for any NBA team is a must-win.

For the Charlotte Hornets (4-8) today in a matinee game against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-8), that’s exactly what it is: a must-win. The Hornets also have Brandon Miller available to play tonight after missing two games.

The Hornets started the season 3-1 and have been 1-7 since then; the Clippers, on the other hand, are going in a completely different direction than Charlotte.

If there was going to be a game where the Hornets got, right? It’s this one. Much to the dismay of the Charlotte Hornets, the Clippers are coming off of their best win of the young NBA season; Los Angeles beat Oklahoma City Friday night in the second half of a back-to-back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander almost won it with a buzzer-beater, and the Thunder are very injured…

But nonetheless: They beat the Thunder. Which, if you’ve followed the Hornets for a long time, of course, the drudge of the league that the Hornets are SUPPOSED to beat is playing at their very best as they face off against Charlotte.

The Clippers had a veteran, 34-year-old Brook Lopez, make clutch shots down the stretch in the paint and from behind the 3-point line, even against the Thunder, but Darius Garland has been the primary threat nightly.

Charlotte has already gotten burned by a few talented guards this year, most recently against Devin Booker in their last game, and Garland is who I have my eye on.

Sion James will be tasked with stopping Garland a fair amount – as he has been with opponents' best scorers most of the season – but it will also be on Miller and White to make an impact in stifling Garland.

The Hornets out-rebounded the Suns by a whopping 21 points and still lost, largely because they had 27 turnovers as a team. But not turning the ball over has been key in all 12 Hornets games so far. That doesn’t change in game 13, and like Phoenix, the Clippers are far ahead of the Hornets on the glass night in and night out.

Charlotte likely dominates the glass in this one, but turnovers matter more, and Phoenix showed the Hornets that. If Charlotte plays clean offensively, they likely shot well, too; when the Hornets play clean and make their shots, they win games. Even on nights when they haven’t won the battle on the glass.

These few factors have been massive indicators for the Hornets all year, and I don’t expect that to change tonight. Turn it over 20+ times again? It’ll be close. All Charlotte has to do is play clean and shoot well, and this contest won’t be close.

If they play turnover-free basketball and don’t shoot well, I’d still pick them to win because of the statistical discrepancies on the glass between these teams. Just protect the ball, y’all…

If it were that simple, though, the Hornets would be undefeated. Charlotte gets a closer-than-necessary road win later today, and it may be ugly, but they have to nab this one.

I’ll reiterate: This is a must-win for the Hornets, and Charlotte's turnovers will come from the pressure to win, but that pressure is what ultimately gets them this win, regardless of the turnovers I expect to see.

My Prediction: Clippers 104, Hornets 112

Zachary Roberts: Clippers 105, Hornets 101

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t world-beaters, but neither are the Hornets. Charlotte is going to have a tough time scoring enough to keep up, especially if Darius Garland gets going. Getting Brandon Miller back will be a big boost, but he hasn’t exactly shot the lights out this year, and I’m hesitant to expect much from him in his first game back. Once again, I think the Hornets keep it close but fall just short on the road to a Western Conference foe.

Evan Campos: Clippers 99, Hornets 107

It has been nearly nine years since the Hornets organization last defeated the Clippers in a ballgame, with Los Angeles winning 16 straight matchups. I think that streak ends today. With Brandon Miller back in the fold, Charlotte does have a talent advantage over the Clippers, particularly when looking at the starting units. Los Angeles is a quality three-point shooting team, so Charlotte will need to match that long-range volume and efficiency while ultimately winning this one on the defensive end by containing Darius Garland's drives and thoroughly winning the possession battle. If those things are done, Charlotte will get to 1-1 halfway through this road trip.

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