Moussa Diabaté Acknowledges the One Thing He Has to Fix ASAP

Moussa Diabaté may not have won the NBA's Most Improved Player award or even been as much as a finalist for it, but man, did he open some eyes this season, unexpectedly becoming a key piece of the Charlotte Hornets rebuild.

There are things that he does that can't necessarily be coached, especially at the NBA level. Energy, effort, and relentlessness are all things that are personal choice, and rarely do you see players have all three consistently. Hornets head coach Charles Lee may have to get on guys every now and then, but he never has to worry about Diabaté in that regard. He is going to bring it every single night.

This offseason is going to be a big one for him and his future. He is well aware of the things he has to improve and is already living in the weight room to get there as quickly as possible.

“Obviously, getting stronger," Diabaté said when asked what his goal for the offseason is during an interview on the Road Trippin' Show with Kendrick Perkins. "Like, it’s cool and all to be able to be there and play hard, but at some point, your body has got to be ready to take those hits, be able to absorb them, and also give them back. Definitely just making sure I’m getting that body ready as much as I can. Gain weight, being more explosive, whatever it is.

“Also, offensively, I want to play to my strengths," he continued. "I'm obviously quicker than most bigs, I can outrun them, and it's one of them things where I know I'm looking at guys like Bam Adebayo, just guys that are comfortable with the ball. But it's not like I have to overdo it. But it's like looking at Draymond (Green)... just guys that have played to their own strengths."

The Hornets have some interesting decisions to make this offseason when it comes to the frontcourt. Do they run it back with Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté as the starting four and five? Do they bring in someone through free agency or trade, moving one of them to the bench? It's too early to tell where Jeff Peterson's head is at.

That said, we do know two things. The Hornets need to add physicality down low, and they love Moussa's presence. How do they keep Moose in a key role and get tougher? Maybe it's banking on a massive offseason from him, and he becomes the answer.

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