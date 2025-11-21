3 burning questions about LaMelo Ball's reported frustrations with the Charlotte Hornets

Although the initial report of LaMelo Ball's frustrations with the Charlotte Hornets reaching their boiling point have since been refuted, even by Ball himself, they can't be completely written off.

Where there's smoke, there's fire.

B/R's NBA insider Jake Fischer said this on his live stream earlier this evening: "I can tell you with absolute certainty that the Hornets are not actively looking to move LaMelo Ball any time soon."

Fischer went on to say that everyone involved (Ball, Charlotte's front office, the coaching staff, etc.) is interested in seeing how the Hornets' core group will perform when they're all healthy. Brandon Miller's return is imminent, and we may see the Hornets' preferred starting five of Ball, Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Ryan Kalkbrenner start a game for only the third time this season as soon as Saturday.

However, Fischer did leave the door open for a potential trade at some point between now and February's trade deadline, and in my opinion, that outcome does seem to be the likeliest one.

The next few weeks will be pivotal as the Hornets weigh their options.

As of right now, Charlotte is 4-11, floundering in a weak Eastern Conference alongside a couple of teams that are shamelessly tanking for one of the high-end talents at the top of the 2026 Draft. If the Hornets get healthy and continue to meander amongst the dregs of the league, they may have no choice but to trade Ball and build around Miller and Knueppel.

There's a lot to unpack here, and I have three pertinent questions at the top of my mind.

1. What is LaMelo Ball's trade value?

Ball is in year two of a five-year, $203 million contract that will be tough to trade in-season. As teams flirt with the crippling first and second aprons, making a move for a player on a mega-deal like LaMelo is going to be difficult when salaries are on the books during the league year. Ball becomes infinitely more tradeable in June ahead of free agency, but we've seen crazier things happen in February (see: Doncic, Luka).

When available, Ball is a high-functioning offense to himself that can carry a team for long stretches. He's an indelible playmaker that has proven effective in ball screens, in isolation, and in transition; three hallmarks of most modern NBA offenses.

The bugaboo is his ankle injuries.

Ball can't stay healthy. Full stop.

His chronic lower-leg issues may either scare risk-averse teams off completely, or lead opposing franchises to low ball the Hornets. That's what makes these growing 'frustrations' fascinating.

Will the supposed rift ever reach a point of no return that leads Charlotte to trade LaMelo for cents on the dollar? Or will both parties agree to disagree and continue to butt heads until Jeff Peterson gets an offer that he finds suitable?

As of right now, due to the conflicting reports, the leverage doesn't lean towards either the Hornets or Ball, making the chasm between his elite production and lack of availability the key factor in parsing his value.

If Ball publicly demands a trade, or if Jeff Peterson begins a true bidding war for his star player, this will all change.

For now, I believe that Ball's trade value is somewhere around two positive assets; either young players or picks. Charlotte will likely need to take on some long-term salary in return for those assets, but I do find it hard to believe that LaMelo's value is anything other than slightly positive as we sit here on November 20th, 2025.

2. How does the front office feel about LaMelo Ball?

“League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old, and is open to moving him. Ball has appeared in just nine games this season due to a right ankle injury. Despite Charlotte’s slow start, there have been a few bright spots, notably the impressive early performances from rookies Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner."

The above paragraph was buried at the end of Kelly Iko's initial report, but I found it to be the most interesting part of his article. The headline is that LaMelo is frustrated with the organization, but it looks like the feeling is mutual.

Any time a new regime takes over a professional sports franchise, turnover ensues. Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee inherited LaMelo Ball as their franchise player, and it wouldn't be shocking to find out that they want to move in a different direction.

As this rookie class develops and Kon Knueppel buds into a potential star, the Hornets become increasingly less reliant on LaMelo to win games (which wasn't really happening with him anyways) and to sell tickets.

As much as LaMelo has the right to be frustrated with Charlotte due to their inability to surround him with talent and create a winning environment around him, the Hornets' franchise is equally within their right to be frustrated with his inability to stay healthy and his often inefficient play style.

Which brings me to the third question...

3. Is a trade in the best interest of both parties?

It's hard to say no.

Most of what the Charlotte Hornets have done (off the floor) in the last 12 months has been positive.

Jeff Peterson's asset-management. The scouting staff's work on the 2025 NBA Draft. The ground-breaking of the new practice facility. The area upgrades. The proverbial arrow for the Hornets is at long last pointing up as the financial investments this new ownership group have made have already paid major dividends

As Charlotte begins to rebuild it's on-court identity and its league-wide reputation, washing their hands of previous eras may be in their best interest.

On LaMelo's side, the possibilities elsewhere are endless. What if he gets traded to a team that can do a better job of managing his ankle injuries? What if he finds his All-Star level form alongside some high-level teammates elsewhere in a system that suits him?

Ball's reputation among highlight-consumers is flawless, but people around the league question his viability as an offensive engine on a good team, seen by the coaches and media's All-Star voting returns last season.

A fresh start under the bright lights of Los Angeles with the Clippers, or in Houston or Orlando with a championship contender, or in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson and the ascendant Derik Queen could be manna from heaven for LaMelo Ball.

It may not happen soon, but I do believe it should happen this season.

