LaMelo Ball mock trades: Finding the right split for star guard, Charlotte Hornets

A new report just surfaced that LaMelo Ball is open to a trade. The key phrasing here is that he's "open" to leaving the Charlotte Hornets, not that he's requesting a trade. And the Hornets, who've said time and again they don't want to trade him, are apparently not opposed to the idea now, according to the same report.

Amidst a rough 4-11 start, Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization and is open to a trade, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/UQOxO5Q3Tg — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) November 20, 2025

The Hornets are off to a bad start yet again, and Ball hasn't been able to play at his usual level. His points and assists are still high, but his efficiency, which is always low, is at its worst. This comes after the Hornets added Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton, both of whom should've helped Ball's efficiency.

It's unclear where the two sides go from here. Brandon Miller is coming back soon, and maybe his return will spark the better play and winning we saw from this team the last time they were healthy (the Hornets went 1-1 in Miller's contests and won the next after he got hurt, but have gone 2-10 since).

But if not, then the Hornets may have to move on. I don't believe this is a good move, no matter how you look at it. The Hornets are 17 points better with him on the floor. He's a star off the court that has inflated Charlotte's fan base (because it certainly isn't thanks to a really good basketball team).

A trade would not bring the appropriate return. He's worth more to the Hornets than other teams, and he's got a checkered past with injuries and a massive salary. Still, it would set the Hornets on a clear path forward, and it would bring in some assets. So with all that said, here are some options.

LaMelo Ball mock trades

It's a little bit hard to pin down what LaMelo Ball's value is, but he's 24, a great creator with limitless range, and he's proven that he can have success with competent NBA players around him consistently, so some teams will take that.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets make a lot of sense. They need to make a move to really jump up in the West, and this would also maintain some younger pieces for the post-Kevin Durant era. Losing Fred VanVleet hurt their chances, but (after December 15), they can trade him to Charlotte to help match salaries and bring in Ball.

They would also need to send Jabari Smith Jr. to help match and give the Hornets a viable young player in return. The Hornets probably aren't interested in Reed Sheppard, who has not been very good at the NBA level. Smith is the next candidate.

Spotrac

Given Ball's history and the questions surrounding him, it's hard to envision the Hornets getting a whole lot else, but they may be able to coax some future second-round picks out of the Rockets. Either way, this gives the Hornets a young core of Kon Knueppel, Miller, and Smith.

Golden State Warriors

I think the Golden State Warriors make sense, too. They had the chance to nab Ball as Steph Curry's partner and successor in 2020, but they passed. Now, they can rectify that, simultaneously going all-in on Curry's last years while also setting themselves up for the future.

This one was tricky salary-wise, and it leaves the Warriors paper-thin. They would have to give up Jonathan Kuminga, who they're not entirely sold on anyway, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield just to match salaries.

The Hornets will like Kuminga, who would fill the Miles Bridges role and make Bridges expendable. He's also only 22, so he fits the youth movement. Hield has to be there, but he's not an ideal addition with his contract, so the Hornets also nab a 2032 first-round pick from Golden State.

This gives the Hornets a young player and a pick, which might be all they can really expect in a deal. Anything bigger represents a great risk given Ball's injury history, his cost, and his perceived lack of serious basketball.

Spotrac

The Warriors would love this, though, because it gives them another guard, something they need, a future beyond Curry, and a real shot at it this year. Plus, they fixed Curry's ankles long ago, so they could probably help Ball stay healthy.

