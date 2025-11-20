LaMelo Ball reacts to the report that he is 'open to a trade' from Charlotte

Reports surfaced earlier that LaMelo Ball was open to a trade away from the Charlotte Hornets. This felt significant because at every step of the way, the point guard had said he explicitly does not want to be traded. He'd prefer to stay here, where he signed an extension, and build.

The Hornets were attempting to do just that, though it has resulted in another rocky start. Ball himself has struggled, shooting below 40% from the field and less than 30% from three. According to the report, the Hornets were also dissatisfied enough to admit they're also willing to explore a trade.

However, Ball himself has spoken up about this report. Rather, he's sent out an appropriate emoji quote-tweeting the report itself. He makes it very clear how he feels about this idea.

League sources reportedly shared Ball's desires, but he seems to be contradicting that and implying that it's silly to think otherwise. It's worth noting that any comment at all is important. If Ball had really said he's open to moving on, he would likely stay silent. This is likely a genuine reaction to the supposed news.

Ball is a man of few words, so don't expect much more out of him. This clown emoji may be the extent of his comments. Reporters may ask him about it after Hornets games, but he's likely to give a short response saying he's focused on the Hornets or something of that nature and move on. So in a sense, this may be lingering over the Hornets and Ball for a while.

The Hornets are 4-11, and the losing continues to pile up during the Ball era. However, one thing is clear amid the losses: there is talent here. Kon Knueppel was a fantastic addition to the core that Charlotte's building with, and when Brandon Miller was healthy, he and the rest of the offense were really good.

Of course, Miller's been out for several games, and the Hornets have tumbled from a 2-1 start to their current record. But, according to Ball himself, it has not been bad enough for the guard to want a trade.

