After brutal start, Tre Mann is starting to heat up for the Charlotte Hornets
Tre is someone that fans need to be patient with right now. His injury caused him to be unable to do simple tasks, such as putting on socks or laying down. To expect Tre to put up his early-season production from last season is a tall task for him at the moment.
Nearly a week ago, I wrote a story detailing how Charlotte Hornets fans need to be patient with guard Tre Mann.
The 24-year-old is coming off a back injury that ended his 2024-25 season in November, a season that was looking like a career year for the former Florida Gator. Mann averaged 14.1 points across 13 games to begin last season, on pace to average a career high in points.
"I wasn’t even worried about basketball. I was just trying to be a human again. I couldn’t put on my socks, I couldn’t lay down for a long period of time, I couldn’t sit down at all, I couldn’t pick up my son, I couldn’t play with my son," Mann said on his injury in an episode of Reel Access.
Tre's slow start to the 2025-26 season was frustrating for both himself and the fanbase. From October 25 to 30th, Mann averaged 5.3 points on 22.9% from the field, 15.8% from three, with 2 turnovers a night. In their loss to the Miami Heat on October 28th, Tre was a -31, the second worst of his entire career. The worst was a -47 in a game the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by 73 points.
In the last three games, Mann has averaged 15.7 points on 46.2% from the field and 35% from deep, dropping his turnover numbers down to 1.7. While the Hornets have been 1-2 in this stretch of games, Mann has been tasked with scoring significantly more due to an injury to star guard LaMelo Ball over the previous two games.
Tre has recorded double-digits in scoring in all of the last three games. It's the first time he has recorded double-digits in three straight games since November 1-4, 2024, exactly one year ago.
With injuries affecting LaMelo Ball, Mann starting to look back into form is exactly what the Hornets need.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What a crushing loss to the Pelicans says about the Charlotte Hornets
One player the Hornets should target if Brandon Miller is out long-term
Hornets' Sion James discussing secret to Kon Knueppel's game is gold for young players
Duke's Jon Scheyer reflects on Sion James and Kon Knueppel's early NBA success