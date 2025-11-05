One player the Hornets should target if Brandon Miller is out long-term
The Charlotte Hornets were hoping for a season that was filled with more joy than the 2024-25 campaign, which was injury-plagued. Last year saw the Hornets lose both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for the season and currently, they are without both of them.
Ball has been lighting it up so far this season, showing off the offensive prowess that had Charlotte chomping at the bit to draft him. He's missed the last two games due to ankle impingement, but the concern isn't quite as high as his teammate's, at least yet. Miller has been out since the second game of the season with shoulder subluxation and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
It's still unclear how long Miller will be out with this injury, but if he's out long-term, the Hornets should consider targeting Houston's Tari Eason via trade.
Eason would be an excellent fit in Charlotte. Right now, he's still coming off the bench in Houston, only starting their last game because of an injury to Jabari Smith Jr.
Charlotte needs a forward who can guard the best perimeter player on the court, and Eason would certainly fit that bill. He's a defensive menace who has a nose for the ball.
So far this season, Eason has a net rating of 13.3, the highest of his career. He also has he highest assist percentage of his career, showing he can be a secondary playmaker for the Hornets.
Concocting a trade for Eason wouldn't be easy for the Hornets. Houston loves what he brings to the table, and they are a team that is looking to contend for a title this season.
It might take more than draft capital to get a deal done, but Eason is the perfect guy to fill in for Miller if this injury ends up being a long-term concern.
The Hornets still hope Brandon Miller can return soon
The hope in Charlotte is that rest and a little bit of rehab will be enough for him to come back shortly after that two-week period. Any longer than that, and Jeff Peterson will have to start looking around the league for someone who can replace him in the lineup to help the Hornets win games.
Right now, Charlotte sits 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.
