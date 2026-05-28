Charlotte Hornets Trade Tiers: Untouchables, On the Block, Salary Fillers

Though the NBA offseason hasn't technically begun just yet, it is decision time for the Charlotte Hornets. They have to decide what they're doing this summer, especially on the trade market.

Is it time to move on from Miles Bridges? Do they do the unthinkable and trade LaMelo Ball? What about Josh Green and Grant Williams?

The players on the roster can easily be sorted into tiers, ranging from untouchable to salary fillers. Here's where some of the Hornets fall.

Untouchable

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hornets have a few untouchable players:

LaMelo Ball

Brandon Miller

Kon Knueppel

Moussa Diabaté

One of these is not like the others. However, it is really hard to imagine the Hornets moving on from Moussa Diabaté, even in a blockbuster. They may pursue frontcourt additions, but those are meant to be additions, not replacements. Diabaté is everything this team wants.

The other three are totally self-explanatory. LaMelo Ball is the face of the franchise. Brandon Miller's about to be extended, and Kon Knueppel should've won Rookie of the Year. There's just no world where any team would move off of those three.

On the Block

There may be only one player genuinely on the trade block, and it's Miles Bridges. He's an expiring contract, which always makes players easily tradable. He's also got some red flags that the Hornets may want to cut ties with.

He's too immature and volatile to be the veteran leader for a young squad. Bridges was not good last year, even as part of the NBA's best five-man unit (-5.9 on/off splits). He's too small to play power forward, and the wing is too loaded otherwise.

Salary Fillers

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Most players on the roster exist in a liminal space between these tiers. For example, Liam McNeeley isn't untouchable, nor is Tidjane Salaün. Neither is on the trade block, though, and they make too little money to really be salary fillers. Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner are in this weird in-between, too.

Josh Green and Grant Williams fit the bill here, though. They're both on expiring contracts, but if the Hornets are going to make a big move for an expensive superstar, then they'll have to use Miles Bridges and one, if not both of these players, to match salaries.

Combined, they make about $30 million, which would go a long way in matching the salary of a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, or Lauri Markkanen. Otherwise, it's hard to see these key role players being dealt.

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