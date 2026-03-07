Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra Praise Hornets, Charlotte Crowd After Playoff-Like Game

It's been a long time since Spectrum Center had a real buzz to it. Recent home games have felt a little different with the Charlotte Hornets playing like the best team in the NBA, yet Friday's contest with the Miami Heat was on a whole other level.

Fans arrived well ahead of tip-off with every seat occupied for a pivotal divisional showdown. From the opening tip to the final seconds, the crowd was into it, holding on to the edge of their set for every three-pointer the Hornets chucked up and making a ton of noise when Miami possessed the rock. It felt like a do-or-die game, although we haven't quite reached that point in the season. The intensity of every single possession was noticeable, and the trading of baskets for a large portion of the second half helped create that feeling.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who played his high school basketball in North Carolina, gave a nice tip of the hat to Hornets fans for creating an electric atmosphere.

“This is a big win. It felt like a playoff game," he told reporters. "It’s cool to see Charlotte get behind a team like this. Sold out crowd, that type of intensity, going back-and-forth, and it was very physical today. We gutted that out.”

As I mentioned just a few days ago, teams like the Miami Heat would have a ton of fans on hand for games in Uptown in recent years and usually take over chants during the game. That hasn't been the case over the past two months, including last night. That arena was packed with Hornets fans, which gave them a true homecourt advantage and one that they'll need down the stretch.

Also, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra complimented the Hornets, noting how potent their offense is and how difficult it is to defend.

“They’re an explosive offensive team. We all know what they’ve done the last six weeks. They’re putting points on the board in a hurry, and they’re doing it against everybody. There’s nothing easy about it. You got to be able to extend your defense to 26 feet on so many of their guys because of their range.”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets