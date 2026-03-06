How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's another big one tonight in Uptown Charlotte as the Hornets play host to division rival Miami, whom they are trying to chase down in the Eastern Conference standings. Coming into tonight's game, the Hornets sit just two games behind the Heat for the No. 8 seed in the East and for second place in the Southeast division.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight's contest.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (32-31) vs. Miami Heat (34-29)

Date/Time: Friday, March 6th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, WSOC-TV Channel 9

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo (MIA): The Heat have a dynamic one-two punch at the center spot, so really that could be the matchup to watch in this game. Can Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner win the battle against Adebayo and Kel'el Ware? During this three-game winning streak for the Heat, Adebayo is averaging 22.6 points and nine rebounds.

Brandon Miller (CHA): B-Mill has been on a heater of late, and if it weren't for games getting out of control, he would be putting up some pretty big scoring nights. Miller had 17 points in 21 minutes in the Hornets' win over Dallas and 18 points in 27 minutes in the blowout win over Boston. In those two games, he combined to shoot 13/23 from the floor and 4/10 from three-point land.

The Miami Heat may have the better record, but no one, and I mean no one, is playing better basketball in the entire NBA right now than the Charlotte Hornets. The oddsmakers have taken notice of Charlotte's six straight wins by 15+ points, making them a 7-point favorite for this one. The over/under is 229.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

