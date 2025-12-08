Bill Simmons compares Kon Knueppel to Celtics Hall of Famer not named Larry Bird

Comparison might be the thief of joy, but fans and analysts can't stop comparing Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel to other NBA greats these days.

Knueppel has been likened to Klay Thompson and even Devin Booker recently. Everyone's wondering what Kon's ceiling is.

It's hard to limit such a ceiling when you look at what Knueppel is doing in the NBA at just 20 years old. The No. 4 overall pick is averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game through 24 contests. He's shooting 40.3 percent from three, and he's been Charlotte's best player this season.

More impressive than the numbers has been Knueppel's ability to impact the game in multiple ways. His all-around excellence is advanced for his age, and it's also surprising to people who doubted Knueppel's defensive and playmaking talents on account of his limited athleticism.

Kon's all-around impact is probably what made The Ringer's Bill Simmons compare Knueppel to a Boston Celtics legend during a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Bill Simmons compares Kon Knueppel to Celtics legend John Havlicek

John Havlicek | NBA Career



✯ 16 seasons (all with Celtics)

✯ Hall of Famer

✯ 13x All-Star

✯ 8x NBA Champion

✯ 11x All-NBA

✯ 8x All-Defense

✯ 1974 Finals MVP

✯ Celtics' all-time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/2b1M52IlVS — Celtics City (15-9) (@celticscity_) December 8, 2025

Simmons was reluctant to share his comparison for Knueppel, probably on account of Simmons being a Celtics historian and a lifelong Boston fan. Ultimately, however, Simmons' guest on the pod, Joe House, coaxed the comparison out of him.

“I don't even wanna tell you one of the texts I had about Knueppel to a basketball friend of ours … I would get laughed off the internet," Simmons said.

“Say it out loud,” House urged. “I know who you're talking about … (John) Havlicek.”

Simmons, knowing the cat was now out of the bag, then went into a bit of detail about his comp.

“There’s moments where (Knueppel) looks kind of like a taller Havlicek,” Simmons said. “I gotta be honest, he never stops moving, and he's fundamentally perfect. He's got great posture. … He just looks a little Havlicek-y to me.”

Simmons also said he was hesitant to share the comparison because he doesn't want to "put all of that" on Knueppel. That's an understandable stance, as Havlicek is widely regarded as one of the best wings to ever play the game.

In 16 NBA seasons (all with Boston), Havlicek made 13 All-Star teams, won eight rings, made eight All-Defensive teams, and won Finals MVP in 1974. The late, great Havlicek still remains the Celtics' all-time leading scorer.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Denver Nuggets

LaMelo Ball exits game with ankle injury, will not return against Raptors

Charlotte Hornets try to replicate miracle in Toronto against the Raptors

The one silver lining amid another brutal Charlotte Hornets season