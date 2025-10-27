All Hornets

Brandon Miller’s injury revealed: What it could mean for the Hornets and the rotation

The latest injury update on Brandon Miller is in.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball up the court against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball up the court against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
The injury bug has hovered over the Charlotte Hornets' organization for far too long, and it only took two games for it to sting the Bugs once again.

Brandon Miller exited the road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend after just nine minutes of action and did not return. As expected, he did not suit up for last night's game in Washington and will also be out tomorrow night against the Miami Heat, the team announced Monday evening.

The team officially released the diagnosis, calling it a left shoulder subluxation.

The Hornets did not reveal an exact timeline for his recovery, but one fan pointed out that this injury has occurred four times in the NBA since 2020, with the average of days missed being 34. It could be much sooner or longer for Miller, and we're not going to speculate on what that timeline could be. Once we hear word from the Hornets, we'll be sure to share an update.

What will the Hornets do in the meantime?

With Miller on the shelf for the foreseeable future, you'll probably continue to see a starting five that consists of LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. It's still a pretty strong starting unit, but it takes an elite scorer off the table for Charles Lee and also impacts the team's depth on the bench with Sexton having to slide into the starting lineup.

Rookie Sion James may see an increased role, although he's played quite a bit through the first three games. The energy he brings on both ends is contagious, and he's already one of the Hornets' best defenders.

This could also be a great opportunity for fellow rookie Liam McNeeley to carve himself out a role or for veteran Pat Connaughton to go from a consistent DNP - Coach's Decision to getting a handful of minutes each night.

The Hornets and Heat are slated to tip things off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and you can watch the action live on FanDuel SportsNetwork Southeast.

