Can LaMelo Ball be an All-Star again? Early signs say yes

Winning is all that matters in all sports, including basketball. But in many sports, perhaps basketball more than others, winning is reduced to one player or two. The Charlotte Hornets' poor record since 2020 is primarily chalked up to LaMelo Ball's lack of winning, not the organization's struggles in that time.
So last year, when Ball was off to a blistering start but was snubbed from the All-Star Game, the win/loss record loomed large. This year, the Hornets might, in one insider's eyes, be competitive enough to justify getting Ball back into the All-Star Game.
As Hornets rise, LaMelo Ball's All-Star chances do, too
Stats aren't everything, but just look at LaMelo Ball's incredible statline from the first week of games: 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. Those are excellent, but he's pairing them with strong shooting marks, too. They're not inefficient, "shot-chucker" stats because his shooting splits are 48.3/41.9/80.
That's allowed the Hornets to average the most points in basketball, and it's what sent them up nine spots in The Athletic analyst Law Murray's rankings, rising from 27th to 18th in just one week. It was an impressive week, as they lead the NBA in offensive rating and are 10th in defensive rating. Somehow, Ball is actually central to both sterling metrics.
But the question persists: Can Ball be good enough and his team competitive enough to get into the All-Star Game in the crowded East? Murray thinks it looks promising as of now.
"Ball was the 2021 Rookie of the Year while contributing to a Hornets team that was in the Play-In Tournament, and then the Hornets were in the Play-In in 2022 while Ball led the Hornets to a 43-39 record, the team’s lone winning season during this nine-year playoff drought. Things have been off the rails since in Charlotte, and Ball’s frequent injuries, combined with imprudent offensive stewardship, have been a primary contributor," Murray began.
Ball has started this season, though, by leading three straight attacks of over 120 points. "The only reason Ball wasn’t an All-Star last season was because the Hornets were so bad," Murray added. "The wins over the Nets and Wizards shouldn’t be taken for granted, especially since the Hornets were a combined 1-7 against those two teams last season."
In three games, Ball looks amazing, but the Hornets look legitimate, too. They may not challenge for the postseason, but being competitive and better than last year's squad should be enough to get Ball, assuming his stats don't plummet, back into the contest.
