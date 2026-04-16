Charles Lee Reacts to NBA's Decision on LaMelo Ball, Playing Orlando + More

Thursday morning, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee spent a few minutes with the media to further recap the team's win over the Miami Heat, Friday's matchup against the Orlando Magic, and much more.

Here's everything he said.

Initial thoughts on playing Orlando

“Their style of play is pretty consistent, so no matter who plays, I think that they’re a really well-coached team, bring a lot of physicality defensively, and a toughness to them. Offensively, they attack the paint in a lot of different ways. They have a ton of talented creators in Banchero and Wagner and Suggs and Bane and then Carter Jr is on the glass. They have guys slashing behind the defense and stuff, so offensively, they find a lot of different ways to get to the paint. I think things that we’ve been able to figure out a little bit are just how we need to guard, but then also offensively, playing with some pace has helped us not allow them to be as physically as they usually are.”

What he wants the group to carry over from the Miami win

“I hope they carry a ton of confidence from winning that game. There’s a bunch of moments where we’re like, we’re in a good spot, we’re going to win, and then you’re like, oh no, we could lose this game. But I think that the guys stayed steady, the communication was really good, the execution at crucial moments was great. I think the last two days have been really good for us to be able to kind of rest, recover, eat, sleep, watch film, prepare. I think everyone, between staff and players, watched the game last night and understood the intensity at which both teams were going to play at. Now looking forward to putting in the game plan and getting ready to hoop.”

If he’s noticed the young guys having a hunger for more after getting a taste of success

“Yeah, I’d say young, old, baby, whatever it is, you taste something good, you want more of it. Our group, the thing that’s been so impressive, not only do they want this moment, not only are they focused on the moment, but they’ve been focused on the everyday process. Not only being in love with the good stuff. They like all the work that’s got to go into it, the preparation, some of the failures along the way, too. We love every bit of this journey.”

Brandon Miller’s play at the end of the Miami game

“I thought that there was a determination from him to do literally whatever it was going to take. I think coming off of last game, having to get stitches at the top of his head, it was a very physical game, and I think he got hit in the head at another point and then played a ton of minutes in the second half after being in foul trouble in the first half. I saw a guy that was determined to do whatever he could offensively and defensively to help us pull out a victory.”

Reaction to the league fining LaMelo, not suspending him

“I love that Melo took accountability, apologized. I think the league handed out something what they deemed to be fair, and we’re glad that we still have him going on to the next game. I know he never has the intent to try to hurt anybody out there on the court, but glad everything is kind of settled now.”

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