Charlotte Hornets Could Be Playing a Dangerous Game at the Trade Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets are going to make some moves at the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen how big and bold they will be.

Just a few weeks ago, the Hornets were viewed as clear sellers at the deadline. And now, that tune has changed thanks to an active seven-game winning streak where the Hornets have boasted the best lineup in all of basketball, and by a rather wide margin.

Being involved in some blockbuster deal is possible, but it's more likely that they are the third (or fourth) team that enters into help facilitate a trade.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne mentioned the Hornets as a team that she has heard could be involved.

“Minnesota is one of the teams that’s hot in pursuit of Giannis. The Warriors really want him. They both really want him. And I think Miami really wants him too. I think there are other teams that we have not talked about that would be very surprising, that are also making calls. I think Charlotte is an interesting team. I've heard that name out there. Toronto. Nobody gets excited about that because that’s not seen as teams that he would want to go to.”

Why acquiring Giannis would make zero sense for the Hornets

The Hornets are just now starting to turn the corner.

Yes, they've won seven straight and are playing better than anyone else in the league, but making a move of this magnitude would be premature, and it would also go against everything that Jeff Peterson has laid out for this rebuild. He's reiterated over and over about how important it is not to skip steps in this process and make a move that could ultimately end up damaging the progress they've made.

For Charlotte to acquire Giannis, it's going to take a massive haul of first-round draft picks + proven talent. If a deal is discussed, you'd have to imagine that Milwaukee is going to want Kon Knueppel, a native of the city, as a part of the deal.

That's entirely too much for a team that has yet to prove that they are anywhere close to being a true contender, and the other part of the risk is that Giannis may not want to be in Charlotte long-term. He is under contract through the end of next season, but has a player option for the 2027-28 season.

You don't want to go through with a trade where you mortgage the future for a group that doesn't even have a championship window yet, and then, in turn, give yourself potentially two years to make a run at it.

I do believe Peterson realizes the risk involved, and if anything, will help facilitate the trade if the opportunity presents itself. Keep this young core together, see how far they can go this season, and make your big move in the offseason to take this bunch to the next level.

