What the Hornets Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

Tomorrow marks the NBA's trading deadline, and as always, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be active on the phones.

This year, however, Jeff Peterson and Co. are expected to operate a little differently, thanks to a current seven-game winning streak that has them on the cusp of the play-in tournament.

The recent success is certainly enough for the Hornets to want to add talent to make a push, but they have to be extremely careful with how they tweak the roster.

What the Hornets NEED

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns

A veteran backup guard: There are some rumors floating around out there that the Hornets and Cavaliers have been in talks about a trade surrounding Lonzo Ball. I don't mind this at all because one, it shows the organization cares about LaMelo, and two, he'll have more of an opportunity here than he currently has in Cleveland.

That being said, if that is a move that goes down, I wouldn't be surprised if the Hornets double-dipped here and added another veteran guard. Because of Lonzo's injury history and the fact that he hasn't been a high-caliber contributor in five years, the Hornets can't afford to put all their faith and belief in everything going peachy. Getting Lonzo should be relatively cheap, so it shouldn't take them out of the running to make another backcourt move (even a Mike Conley type).

To keep Miles Bridges: If the Hornets want to bring in a big fish, they're likely going to need Bridges to be involved to help match salaries. I'm not of the belief that now is the time for Charlotte to go after said big fish, nor is it time to part with Bridges. This is the first time we've seen this group all play a long stretch together, and they've been by far the best lineup in the league. There's no need to fix something that isn't broken.

Keep the youngsters: While Giannis would be a major get for Charlotte, or anyone for that matter, it's not going to be worth the price Milwaukee will be asking for. The same goes for any other team that calls about LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller. If a rival GM mentioned their name on a call, I'd hang up immediately.

What the Hornets DON'T NEED

Feb 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has words with center Myles Turner (3) during the second half against the Boston Celtics

A starting caliber center: Names like Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, Myles Turner, and Jarrett Allen are going to be discussed and maybe even linked to the Hornets. To reiterate my statement from above, why make some big change to something that is clearly working?

Moussa Diabaté has been phenomenal on both ends of the floor, and his ability to dominate on the offensive glass can't be replicated. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a solid No. 2, but if the Hornets really want to deepen their depth at the center spot, Jeff Peterson needs to look at backup options that can stretch the floor. That's something they don't have and could use.

Collin Sexton: This sounds harsh, and I don't mean it to come off that way at all. I actually like Sexton's skill set and think he can be a quality player on a contending team. I'm just not sold on the value of keeping him when the front office will more than likely let him walk in the offseason. Because of his contract, he can help with the finances of a deal. Plus, if the Hornets do what I expect them to do and add a veteran guard (maybe two), then you just flat out don't have a spot for him on the roster.

