The Wildest Possible Scenarios for Charlotte Hornets' Trade Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets are poised to have a pretty quiet trade deadline. Maybe they send Collin Sexton somewhere or try to find a new backup point guard. They may also play the role of facilitator in the bigger trades.

Otherwise, Jeff Peterson's not likely to make any blockbusters, despite what fans may want and what analysts think as it pertains to Anthony Davis and/or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Stranger things have happened, though. Luka Doncic wasn't supposed to be traded, but he was. Things can get totally wild, and even for the Hornets, they could go off the rails tomorrow.

Scenario 1: LaMelo Ball exodus

By now, the trade chatter around LaMelo Ball, because the team is winning and he's playing well and is healthy, has quieted. Nevertheless, some teams might get desperate and send an absolute haul to get what is clearly a talented guard.

The Houston Rockets seem like a team that might do it. They were pretty great last year with Fred VanVleet, but even with all the talent they have right now, they're 7.5 games back in the West. Maybe they feel the need to really go for it and add Ball.

Spotra

They'd have to blow the Hornets away with the offer, but I think this would shock Jeff Peterson into a yes:

Reed Sheppard

Jae'Sean Tate

Fred VanVleet

2027 first-round pick (via Brooklyn)

2029 first-round pick

The Hornets probably won't do much better for Ball at any stage than a young player and two first-round picks. This trade would essentially mean punting on this year, which is not ideal, but it's such a good haul that they might just consider it.

Scenario 2: Miles Bridges bidding war

This other scenario is much more plausible. Reports indicate that a few teams have expressed interest in Miles Bridges, but the Hornets seem unwilling to move him. The initial reports suggested that they'd need a first-round pick or more.

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams could get desperate for Bridges since they aren't getting the top power forward on the market. What if the Minnesota Timberwolves really go for Bridges?

If the price surges enough, the Hornets would have to accept this deal: Miles Bridges, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2032 second-round pick for Donte DiVincenzo, Jaylen Clark, Nah'Shon Hyland, Rob Dillingham, and a 2032 first-round pick.

Spotrac

If that sounds like a wild overpay for Bridges, that's because it is. In this scenario, the demand got too high, and teams really went for it. It's not likely to happen, but wouldn't it be totally wild?

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mock Trade: 2x MVP to Charlotte Hornets in Major Blockbuster

Giannis Trade Whispers Include Hornets — Would Charlotte Bet Everything on Him?

Charlotte Hornets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

Why Lonzo Ball Makes Little Sense for the Hornets as a Backup Guard Option